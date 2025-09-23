Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh's daughter screams and runs from courthouse after guilty verdict read

Sara Routh cursed at jury and stormed from courtroom as father tried to stab himself with pen

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Ryan Routh's daughter curses at media as she runs from courthouse Video

Ryan Routh's daughter curses at media as she runs from courthouse

Sara Routh, daughter of Ryan Routh, was seen yelling and cursing at reporters after her father was convicted of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump during his 2024 campaign.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The daughter of 59-year-old Ryan Routh, who was convicted on Tuesday of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign, stormed out of the courtroom after the verdict, cursing at the press and making threats.

The drama came after Routh was found guilty of all charges against him, and seemingly tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen several times before four U.S. Marshals restrained him.

His daughter, Sara Routh, stood up in the courtroom and started cursing in front of the jury.

BONDI PRAISES RYAN ROUTH VERDICT, SAYS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WAS AN 'AFFRONT TO OUR VERY NATION ITSELF'

Ryan Routh

Would-be assassin Ryan Routh was arrested by law enforcement in Florida. (Martin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS)

"Don’t do anything. I will get you out," Sara Routh said. "What the f---. F---. He didn’t hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged — you guys are a--holes."

She stormed out of the building, telling the media to "go away" and "get the f--- out of my face."

Routh holding a pen to his neck in court

Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen after the guilty verdict was read in court on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. U.S. Marshals restrained him before he could hurt himself. (Lothar Speer for Fox News)

JURORS BEGIN DELIBERATIONS IN TRUMP GOLF COURSE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT TRIAL

Ryan Routh, who represented himself, was convicted of five criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple gun charges. 

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

As Ryan Routh departed in a black SUV, Sara Routh chased after it, repeatedly shouting, "I love you."

Handwritten letter on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

A handwritten note, addressed to the "World," stated "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."

PROSECUTORS PRESENT FINAL WITNESS TYING RYAN ROUTH TO TRUMP'S GOLF CLUB AND GUN PURCHASE

Sara Routh and her brother, Adam Routh, walked to their car, as she continued to berate the press.

One reporter asked, "Is your dad OK?" to which she replied, "He's better be or everybody’s f--king dead… You can all go to hell. It’s all yall’s fault. F--king lies. Spreading lies about my f---ing father."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adam Routh, who appeared to remain calm during the meltdown, ushered his sister into the car.

As the media crowded the vehicle, he pointed and asked reporters to move out of the way, before driving off.

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch, Jamie Joseph and Heather Lacy contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue