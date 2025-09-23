Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh's daughter screams and runs from courthouse after guilty verdict read

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The daughter of 59-year-old Ryan Routh, who was convicted on Tuesday of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign, stormed out of the courtroom after the verdict, cursing at the press and making threats.

The drama came after Routh was found guilty of all charges against him, and seemingly tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen several times before four U.S. Marshals restrained him.

His daughter, Sara Routh, stood up in the courtroom and started cursing in front of the jury.

"Don’t do anything. I will get you out," Sara Routh said. "What the f---. F---. He didn’t hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged — you guys are a--holes."

She stormed out of the building, telling the media to "go away" and "get the f--- out of my face."

Ryan Routh, who represented himself, was convicted of five criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple gun charges.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

As Ryan Routh departed in a black SUV, Sara Routh chased after it, repeatedly shouting, "I love you."

Sara Routh and her brother, Adam Routh, walked to their car, as she continued to berate the press.

One reporter asked, "Is your dad OK?" to which she replied, "He's better be or everybody’s f--king dead… You can all go to hell. It’s all yall’s fault. F--king lies. Spreading lies about my f---ing father."

Adam Routh, who appeared to remain calm during the meltdown, ushered his sister into the car.

As the media crowded the vehicle, he pointed and asked reporters to move out of the way, before driving off.

