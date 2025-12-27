Expand / Collapse search
DHS official rips Kilmar Abrego Garcia for 'making TikToks' while agency faces gag order

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin calls out 'activist judge' for muzzling department

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks for first time after release from federal immigration custody Video

Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks for first time after release from federal immigration custody

Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks for the first time after release from federal immigration custody.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin on Saturday took aim at Kilmar Abrego Garcia for "making TikToks" while DHS remains constrained by an "activist judge."

McLaughlin was reacting to a minute-long video that appears to show Abrego Garcia, an El Salvadoran illegal immigrant who became a flashpoint in the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign, filming himself lip-syncing to a song in Spanish. 

"So we, at [DHS], are under gag order by an activist judge and Kilmar Abrego Garcia is making TikToks," McLaughlin wrote. "American justice ceases to function when its arbiters silence law enforcement and give megaphones to those who oppose our legal system."

JUDGE BLOCKS ICE FROM RE-DETAINING ABREGO GARCIA — BUT SIGNALS RULING COULD COME FAST

Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks at microphone during rally

Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks during a rally ahead of a mandatory check at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Baltimore Dec. 12, after he was released from detention. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA RELEASED AFTER JUDGE RULES TRUMP ADMIN LACKED VALID REMOVAL ORDER

A court order had previously been issued by an Obama-appointed federal judge that restricts DHS and other Trump administration officials from publicly discussing Abrego Garcia’s human smuggling case. That order was later narrowed, according to The Tennessee Star.

Abrego Garcia had repeatedly sought to curb public criticism from Trump administration officials, arguing the remarks threaten his right to a fair trial, Politico reported.

tricia-mclaughlin-dhs

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin on Saturday took aim at Kilmar Abrego Garcia for "making TikToks" while DHS remains constrained by an "activist judge." (Fox News)

ABREGO GARCIA RELEASED FROM JAIL, WILL RETURN TO MARYLAND TO AWAIT TRIAL

Abrego Garcia’s case has drawn national attention since March, when he was deported to his home country of El Salvador in violation of a 2019 court order and in what Trump officials acknowledge was an "administrative error."

Upon his return to the U.S., Abrego Garcia was immediately taken into federal custody and detained on human smuggling charges from a 2022 traffic stop. The Trump administration has claimed he is a member of MS-13, which Abrego Garcia denies. 

A federal judge this week canceled Abrego Garcia’s trial and scheduled a hearing to review whether prosecutors pursued the human smuggling charges vindictively, according to The Associated Press.

Demonstrators gather to protest against the deportation of immigrants to El Salvador outside the Permanent Mission of El Salvador to the United Nations on April 24, 2025 in New York City. Many of the deportees now detained at El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) were sent there without court hearings under the Alien Enemies Act after a deal was brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele. A federal judge in Maryland recently ordered the return of a 20-year-old Venezuelan man who was deported, citing a prior ruling involving Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia who was mistakenly deported to his native El Salvador. The Trump administration has stated the justification as gang affiliation and as part of a broader deportation strategy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Demonstrators gather to protest the deportation of immigrants to El Salvador outside the Permanent Mission of El Salvador to the United Nations April 24 in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Monday also extended a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from immediately detaining Abrego Garcia again after failing to produce a final removal order. 

The ruling keeps in place an earlier order that secured his release from ICE custody.

DHS and a defense attorney for Abrego Garcia did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano, Breanne Deppisch and Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

