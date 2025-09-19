Prosecutors present final witness tying Ryan Routh to Trump's golf club and gun purchase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prosecutors on Friday presented their final witness in the federal trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club on Sept. 15, 2024.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Kimberly McGreevy testified about financial records, phone data, license plate readers and surveillance evidence that traced Routh’s movements from Hawaii to Florida ahead of the assassination attempt.

McGreevy read aloud a handwritten note Routh allegedly left in a box at Lazaro Plata’s home in Greensboro, North Carolina. The note began: "Dear World, .. This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you... it’s up to you now to complete the job." The letter also mentioned a $150,000 reward. McGreevy testified that bank transfers showed Routh had the money to pay that sum.

Jurors were shown evidence of accounts shared by Routh, his daughter Sara, and his son Adam, including a March 15, 2024 deposit of $162,000 into Sara’s account followed the same day by a $160,000 transfer to another account in her name. McGreevy also displayed alleged Venmo transactions moving money from Sara’s accounts to Ryan Routh.

Prosecutors introduced phone records showing web searches about Trump’s campaign schedule, rally tickets, golf courses, and personal whereabouts. McGreevy said the phones also showed searches for "how many bullets does an SKS rifle hold?" on Sept. 4, 2024, and hundreds of firearm images. One text exchange presented to jurors was between Routh and a contact named Vladmir. After an aerial image was sent, the exchange read:

Vladimir: "Palm Beach, yours?"

Routh: "Trump’s plane. He gets on and off every day."

McGreevy testified that Routh’s "home base" between Aug. 14 and Sept. 15, 2024 was the Marathon truck stop in South Bay, Florida. Receipts showed he paid cash for overnight parking there, according to McGreevy.

Body cam footage from a welfare check at the truck stop showed Routh wearing madras-print shorts, later found in his Xterra and seen in airport surveillance when Routh watched Trump’s plane lift off on Sept. 7.

Jurors were also shown license plate reader data placing Routh’s black Nissan Xterra in the Palm Beach area on multiple occasions, including March 29, March 30, March 31, and April 3, 2024. McGreevy said one plate was registered to Sara Routh, another to a different car, and one was unassigned.

Prosecutors also presented a photo taken on one of Routh’s burner phones that showed a map of the 14th hole at Trump’s golf course with multiple pins dropped — and Routh visible in the reflection. They compared it with another photo showing the SKS rifle propped in a tree at the same hole. Nearby, investigators found a 56-ounce Sunny Delight bottle that matched a receipt recovered from Routh's vehicle.

Inside the courtroom, Routh entered smiling and wore a blue suit coat, white shirt and red striped tie, according to Fox News reporters inside the courtroom. His daughter, Sara, was the only family member present, taking notes. Routh also took notes, occasionally leaned back with one leg propped up and grinned when testimony alleged he paid for hardware supplies in cash.

The trial is set to continue next week, with the defense expected to begin calling its own witnesses after the government rests its case this afternoon.