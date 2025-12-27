Elon Musk warns 'people will die' over Mamdani's FDNY commissioner pick Lillian Bonsignore

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk on Friday slammed incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for selecting a woman without operational firefighting experience as the head of the Fire Department of the City of New York City (FDNY).

"People will die because of this," the billionaire provocateur, who served in President Donald Trump's administration, wrote on X. "Proven experience matters when lives are at stake."

Mamdani who will take office Jan. 1, appointed Lillian Bonsignore, a 31-year FDNY veteran who led EMS Operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, as FDNY commissioner this week.

She retired in 2022.

"The first woman to achieve a 4-star rank in FDNY history, she's joining us as the FDNY Commissioner to bring her crisis leadership and operational expertise to this administration," Mamdani wrote on X on Tuesday.

Bonsignore will be only the second woman to hold the position and the first openly gay person.

Mamdani quickly responded to Musk on X, writing on Saturday, "Experience does matter, which is why I appointed the person who spent more than 30 years at EMS. You know, the workforce that addresses at least 70% of all calls coming into FDNY?"

Fox News Digital has reached out to FDNY and Mamdani’s team for comment.

"I am honored, so honored, and humbled to stand before you as the new fire commissioner," Bonsignore said in a Tuesday news conference. "This appointment represents a significant responsibility, one I accept with humility, dedication, and a deep sense of commitment to the city and its people."

Outgoing NYC Mayor Eric Adams also made his own FDNY commissioner appointment this week — FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Mark Guerra.

"Under our administration, keeping New Yorkers safe and protected has always been our North Star, and having principled, qualified public servants in place to lead our critical public safety agencies is crucial to fulfilling that goal; there’s no person who meets those high standards Commissioner Mark Guerra," Adams said on Tuesday.

"Lillian’s light is one that can’t be dimmed by anything else that takes place," Mamdani said in response, according to FOX 5. "The mayor is free to continue to be the mayor until the end of this year and make decisions as such."