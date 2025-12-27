'Unlucky' Honduran woman arrested after allegedly running red light and crashing into ICE vehicle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Honduran national had an "unlucky" encounter with Border Patrol enforcement on Friday.

The woman allegedly ran a red light in Slidell, Louisiana, and rammed into an Immigration, Customs and Enforcement (ICE) vehicle, U.S. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino wrote on X.

"Apparently she never learned the lesson that red means stop," Bovino wrote. "Not ‘accelerate and collide with a government vehicle actively enforcing federal law.’"

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, according to the post, but Bovino said she was "certainly taken into custody" following the accident.

"Unlucky for her. Lucky for us," Bovino continued in the post.

Federal agents were reportedly in the area as part of the Operation Catahoula Crunch. The operation targets illegal immigrants in the New Orleans area, according to officials.

"Catahoula Crunch targets include violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto and rape," Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

ICE has reportedly apprehended approximately 370 people in the area, according to a Dec. 18 update.

"DHS is making the New Orleans community safer as it continues to arrest illegal alien drug dealers, hit-and-run criminals, and one monster who was convicted for arson and threatening a person with intent to terrorize," McLaughlin said.

The DHS reported that it has deported more than 622,000 individuals in 2025 as of Dec. 19.

The department also reported that 2.5 million illegal immigrants have left the country, and an estimated 1.9 million self-deportations have occurred since President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.

Details about the Honduran woman were not made publicly available.

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.