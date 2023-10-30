Expand / Collapse search
With 11 weeks until Iowa caucuses, Trump lapping the field in leadoff 2024 GOP nominating state

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are tied for 2nd in the latest survey in Iowa

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Former President Trump retains a commanding lead over his White House rivals in a new poll in the state that kicks off the 2024 Republican presidential nominating calendar.

The former president, who is making his third straight White House run, stands at 43% among likely caucus goers in Iowa, according to an NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey released on Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley each stand at 16% in the poll, which was conducted Oct. 22-26. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina grabbed 7% support, with no other candidate topping 4%.

The release of the poll comes with 11 weeks to go until the Jan. 15 caucuses.

The Iowa caucuses kick off the presidential nominating calendar

The Iowa Caucuses display at the State Historical Museum of Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2020. (Fox News)

Trump's 27-point lead is up four points from August, according to the survey conducted by veteran Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer.

The survey also indicates that Trump supporters are more enthusiastic and committed to their candidate than those backing DeSantis or Haley.

Trump made history earlier this year as he became the first current or former president to be indicted in a criminal case. He is now facing four trials, including two on charges he aimed to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Biden.

Former President Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergal)

However, the slew of indictments against Trump appear to have only boosted his support among Republican voters. The former president enjoys large double-digit leads over his nomination rivals in the latest surveys in the other crucial early voting states of New Hampshire and South Carolina, and he holds even larger dominating leads in national polls.

The Iowa poll was conducted before former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday suspended his Republican White House campaign and dropped out of the 2024 race. The 2% support he grabbed in Iowa in the poll was reallocated to the respondents' second choices.

Mike Pence suspends his presidential campaign

Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House. (AP Photo/John Locher)

More than half of those questioned — 54% — said they could change their minds on whom they are supporting, with 41% saying their minds were made up.

However, more than six in 10 Trump supporters said their minds were made up. That certainty dropped significantly for DeSantis and Haley backers.

