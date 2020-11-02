Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin voter who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016: Trump policies have helped my family

Trump's policies 'pushed' her to 'look at him more closely'

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Accompanied by two other undecided voters on “Fox & Friends” to discuss the 2020 presidential election, a Wisconsin woman and lifelong Democrat said she is likely switching over to supporting President Trump.

“I did vote for Hillary in 2016 and have ever since I was able to vote, voted Democrat. This time around I am leaning toward Trump strongly. I say 90 percent leading toward Trump. I don’t think there is much that will change my mind between now and tomorrow,” Caitlin Singleton told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Singleton said Trump’s policies have “pushed” her  to “look at him more closely.”

“From where I was last year to now is a complete 180 and I think it shocked a lot of people,” Singleton said.

ELECTION 1 DAY AWAY: TRUMP TO BLITZ 4 KEY STATES AS BIDEN HONES IN ON PENNSYLVANIA

Meanwhile, as the presidential race draws to a close, President Trump is slated to make a last-minute appeal to voters in four battleground states with a dizzying number of campaign rallies while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, focuses heavily on Pennsylvania.   

Sean Duffy on Trump, Biden battling for WisconsinVideo

After a campaign stop in Cleveland, Ohio, Biden will head to Pennsylvania for a canvassing event in Beaver County with union members and labor leaders; a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh to galvanize Black voters; and another drive-in event in Pittsburgh with Lady Gaga.

His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will also be stumping across the state, with several planned campaign events culminating in a drive-in rally with John Legend in Philadelphia. 

There is a lot of “pressure to vote blue” in Singleton’s “liberal-leaning” hometown of Middleton and the nearby city of Madison, which is why she did not cast an early vote.

“There is a lot of pressure to vote blue in the workplace, in the personal life, and so, I think that is what is making me wait til the last minute to vote, but, mostly his policies that have affected my family in a good way. Over the last four years, we benefited greatly,” Singleton said.

Fox News' Megan Henney contributed to this report. 

Joshua Q. Nelson, is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.
