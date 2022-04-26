Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

WinRed rakes in $170M in first quarter, up from same time period previous 2 years

Relatively new GOP platform not outraising Dem counterpart, but catching up fast

By Tyler Olson | Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: The GOP fundraising platform WinRed processed nearly $170 million in donations in the first quarter of 2022, an increase from both of the previous two years. 

Republican campaigns raised $169.8 million on WinRed from January through March 2022, exceeding its 2021 total for the same period by 37%. WinRed processed about $40 million more than it did in January through March 2020. 

An election worker helps a voter into a booth at a polling place at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Nov. 2, 2021.

An election worker helps a voter into a booth at a polling place at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WinRed is still behind the Democratic platform ActBlue when it comes to small-dollar, online fundraising. ActBlue processed $380 million in donations for Democrats in the first three months of this year. But ActBlue is a much more established platform – it was founded in 2004 – while WinRed has only been in business since 2019. 

HOW REPUBLICANS' WIINRED IS GEARING UP FOR THE MIDTERMS

According to WinRed, its donations in the first quarter averaged $39.40, including $73 million that came from first-time donors and $26.3 million donated to state and local campaigns. WinRed is also launching a resource center to train the more than 4,500 total campaigns that use the platform to raise money online. 

  RNC chair Ronna McDaniel
    Image 1 of 2

    Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and others at the conclusion of the RNC's winter meeting, in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 4, 2022. (Fox News' Lee Ross)

  polling place North Carolina
    Image 2 of 2

    Voters walk past campaign signs at a polling location in Graham, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

"We have discovered that so many state and local campaigns barely even have a website – and we needed to create this resource center to train people how to raise money online," WinRed President Gerrit Lansing said. "They’re all signing up for WinRed, and they want to learn, so we’ve got to train them how to do it and provide those resources."

WinRed now totals $2,826,806,257 raised in its lifetime, with that number potentially set to surge ahead of the key 2022 midterms. 

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

