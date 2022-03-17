How Republicans' WinRed fundraising platform is gearing up for the midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WinRed, the GOP online fundraising platform designed to compete with Democrats in the battle for small-dollar donations, is launching a resource center to help train its more than 4,000 Republican campaigns to raise money online.

The WinRed resource center is set to provide a hub with "actionable insights on foundational fundraising topics" for campaigns, including explainers, examples and templates on everything ranging from email copywriting to measuring and analyzing success.

REPUBLICANS EVOLVE PARTY’S DIGITAL FUNDRAISING GAME TARGETING SMALL DONORS

The resource center is described by WinRed as "the starting point for any campaign to build an online fundraising tool."

"WinRed has gotten over 4,000 campaigns — no software product has ever gotten to that scale on the Republican side of the aisle before," WinRed president Gerrit Lansing told Fox News. "We have discovered that so many state and local campaigns barely even have a website — and we needed to create this resource center to train people how to raise money online."

He added: "They’re all signing up for WinRed, and they want to learn, so we’ve got to train them how to do it and provide those resources."

WinRed says that because of its size, it has "unique insights into campaigns at the Federal, State and Local levels, and can see areas of underinvestment across the party infrastructure."

Small-dollar digital donations have become a focus of many Republican campaigns through the fundraising platform WinRed.

Digital fundraising is already positioning itself as a key space to rake in cash, with the electronic landscape giving campaigns a 21st century boost in reach and interactivity.

WINRED PULLS IN $146M FOR REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES IN THIRD QUARTER, PASSES $400M FOR THE YEAR

Lansing told Fox News that WinRed’s goal is to grow to 5,000 GOP campaigns by the end of 2022.

"For us, it is all about just continuing that march towards 5,000 campaigns, and how we can make sure people are using the tools and winning more races," he said.

WinRed is launching a podcast ahead of the 2022 midterm election, featuring conversations with top Republican leaders in digital politics. WinRed told Fox News that each episode explores "lessons from past elections, applies them to today, and looks forward to how digital fundraising and political technology are changing how campaigns win."

Last year, WinRed traveled to dozens of events across 21 states to meet with and train Republican candidates and their campaign staff.

On the other side of the aisle is Democrats’ ActBlue online fundraising platform – which launched in 2004.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both ActBlue and WinRed take a small fee from any donations to a campaign in exchange for the campaigns' use of their platform. WinRed recently changed its fee structure to direct more money to candidates.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.