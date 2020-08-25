Widow of retired St. Louis Police captain killed amid protest violence to speak at RNC

The wife of a retired St. Louis police officer who was shot and killed during the violence and looting that followed widespread protests over racial injustice in June is scheduled to speak Thursday evening at the Republican National Convention.

Sgt. Ann Marie Dorn, the wife of the late David Dorn, will appear to speak about her husband’s death.

Dorn was killed while reportedly trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, during the early hours of June 2. A number of cities across the country experienced violence and looting following widespread protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

DAVID DORN SHOOTING: ARREST, MURDER CHARGE ANNOUNCED IN KILLING OF RETIRED ST. LOUIS POLICE CAPTAIN

Stephan Cannon, 24, a suspect in the killing of Dorn, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner announced in June.

Video surveillance from the building where the shooting occurred and neighboring businesses show Dorn’s last moments.

Dorn was killed by looters who broke into the pawn shop and his body was found on the sidewalk around 2:30 a.m., according to investigators.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Dorn had been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for nearly 40 years before his retirement. His death came the same night that four officers were shot and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged in St. Louis.

Hundreds of people gathered at a public viewing held for Dorn in June.

Former St. Louis County police Chief Tim Fitch said he knew Dorn for 30 years and described his personality as "bigger than life.”

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.