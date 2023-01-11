Expand / Collapse search
WI cigarette sales tanked by taxes, smoking bans, report finds

The Wisconsin Policy Forum reported a drop from 420 million sales in 2001 to about 193 million in 2022

Associated Press
Cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans, a report released Wednesday showed.

The number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022, the Wisconsin Policy Forum report said. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001.

Anti-smoking regulations in Wisconsin have been effective in discouraging cigarette purchases over the past 20 years, a recent report finds

During that time span, a statewide smoking ban took effect, taxes were increased on cigarettes three times and there was a growth in substitute products like vaping, the report noted. The statewide smoking ban, which included bars and restaurants, took effect in 2011. State taxes were increased in 2002, 2008 and 2009, while federal taxes also increased in 2002 and 2009.

That report details only legally purchased cigarettes. It notes that due to higher taxes in Wisconsin, some smokers may have illegally smuggled cigarettes or legally purchased them in other states where taxes are lowered.

Wisconsin's current tax on a pack of cigarettes is $2.52, above the media of $1.78 and 16th highest.

