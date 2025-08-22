Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Meet Joe Gruters, the Trump ally now at the helm of Republican National Committee

Trump's 'MAGA warrior' unanimously elected to lead Republican National Committee following Friday vote

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
close
Newly elected chair Joe Gruters and outgoing chair Michael Whatley speak exclusively with Fox News Digital Video

Newly elected chair Joe Gruters and outgoing chair Michael Whatley speak exclusively with Fox News Digital

As the Republican National Committee elects Joe Gruters as chair, succeeding Michael Whatley, the incoming and outgoing chairs stand for an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, at the RNC’s summer meeting in Atlanta.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a political party where politicians who call Florida home have risen to the heights of power, it's no surprise that the new chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) hails from the Sunshine State.

Joe Gruters, a longtime ally of Florida resident President Donald Trump, was unanimously elected Friday as RNC chair at the national party committee's summer meeting.

Gruters is a Florida state senator, RNC committee member from the Sunshine State, and, briefly, the national party committee's treasurer before stepping down after being elected chair. 

LONGTIME TRUMP ALLY TAKES OVER AS CHAIR OF REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE

Joe Gruters is the new chair of the Republican National Committee

Newly elected Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters is interviewed by Fox News Digital at the RNC summer meeting, on Aug. 22, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paul Steinhauser - Fox News )

He's also close with another Floridian, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who was co-campaign manager of Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

Gruters succeeded now-former chair Michael Whatley, who stepped down as he runs for the Senate in North Carolina in the blockbuster race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Thom Tillis.

TRUMP BACKED RNC CHAIR JUMPS INTO BLOCKBUSTER SENATE BATTLE 

A former chair of the Republican Party of Florida, Gruters was co-chair of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in the state.

Outgoing RNC Chair Michael Whatley and incoming chair Joe Gruters team up for a Fox Digital interview

Joe Gruters (right) and Michael Whatley at the Republican National Committee summer meeting. (Paul Steinhauser - Fox News )

"Congratulations to MAGA Warrior Joe Gruters, who I very strongly Endorsed, on his unanimous Election as Chairman of the Republican National Committee," Trump wrote in a social media post following Gruters' ascension to RNC chair.

Trump touted that Gruters "helped us deliver Massive and Historic Victories" in the Sunshine State and "helped us turn Florida, RED AS RED CAN BE!"

The election of Gruters, a 48-year-old accountant, as RNC chair is the latest sign of Trump's complete control over the national party committee.

Donald Trump and Joe Gruters in 2012

Donald Trump cuts short an introduction by Joe Gruters, then-chairman of the Republican Executive Committee of Sarasota County, before Trump was presented as its Statesman of the Year, in Sarasota, Florida, on Aug. 26, 2012.  (REUTERS/Mike Carlson)

"This is the president's party. This is the president's vision, overall. The party fully embraces the president," Gruters said as he and Whatley stood for an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

And Gruters is looking to the president as Republicans defend their House and Senate majoritues in next year's midterm elections.

"We're gonna ride the president all the way to victory in the midterms, and we are going to win big," Gruters said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gruters has often clashed with another Floridian, two-term Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

Gruters backed Trump over DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue