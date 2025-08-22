Meet Joe Gruters, the Trump ally now at the helm of Republican National Committee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a political party where politicians who call Florida home have risen to the heights of power, it's no surprise that the new chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) hails from the Sunshine State.

Joe Gruters, a longtime ally of Florida resident President Donald Trump, was unanimously elected Friday as RNC chair at the national party committee's summer meeting.

Gruters is a Florida state senator, RNC committee member from the Sunshine State, and, briefly, the national party committee's treasurer before stepping down after being elected chair.

He's also close with another Floridian, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who was co-campaign manager of Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

Gruters succeeded now-former chair Michael Whatley, who stepped down as he runs for the Senate in North Carolina in the blockbuster race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Thom Tillis.

A former chair of the Republican Party of Florida, Gruters was co-chair of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in the state.

"Congratulations to MAGA Warrior Joe Gruters, who I very strongly Endorsed, on his unanimous Election as Chairman of the Republican National Committee," Trump wrote in a social media post following Gruters' ascension to RNC chair.

Trump touted that Gruters "helped us deliver Massive and Historic Victories" in the Sunshine State and "helped us turn Florida, RED AS RED CAN BE!"

The election of Gruters, a 48-year-old accountant, as RNC chair is the latest sign of Trump's complete control over the national party committee.

"This is the president's party. This is the president's vision, overall. The party fully embraces the president," Gruters said as he and Whatley stood for an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

And Gruters is looking to the president as Republicans defend their House and Senate majoritues in next year's midterm elections.

"We're gonna ride the president all the way to victory in the midterms, and we are going to win big," Gruters said.

Gruters has often clashed with another Floridian, two-term Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

Gruters backed Trump over DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race.