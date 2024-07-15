Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

JD Vance

Who is JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance?

Usha Vance has clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
JD Vance appears at RNC after Trump chooses him as VP pick Video

JD Vance appears at RNC after Trump chooses him as VP pick

Chief political anchor Bret Baier joins ‘Your World’ to discuss Ohio Sen. JD Vance, saying he is ‘very good’ at handling difficult interviews and how he could be utilized as Vice President.

Usha Vance, the wife of Ohio Sen. JD Vance was thrust into the national spotlight after former President Donald Trump chose her husband as his running mate Monday.

Usha Vance, née Chilukuri, born in 1986, was raised in San Diego, California, and attended Yale Law School, where she met the future Ohio senator, according to a report from the New York Times.

"We were friends, and I liked that he was very diligent," she told NBC News about how she met her husband in a 2017 interview. "He would show up at 9 a.m. appointments that I would set up for us to start working on the brief together."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OHIO SEN JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

J. D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance arrive the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

U.S. Sen. JD Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance look on as he is nominated for the office of Vice President on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"The thing that I remember most about Usha is just how completely forward and comfortable with herself she was," the Ohio senator said of his wife during the interview. "(She was) so defensive about the things that she really cared about."

Before law school, Vance received a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale and a master's in Philosophy from the University of Cambridge.

The pair married in 2014 and have three children together: sons, Ewan, 6, and Vivek, 4, and a daughter, Mirabel, 2.

Vance completed multiple clerkships after her graduation from Yale, according to an Axios report, including for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

JD Vance and wife Usha arrive at GOP convention

U.S. Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice-president candidate JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance greet attendees during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

FOX NEWS LEARNS BURGUM, RUBIO, INFORMED AHEAD OF VANCE ANNOUNCEMENT THEY WOULDN'T BE NAMED RUNNING MATE

She would later work for Munger, Tolles & Olson, a California law firm that described its culture as "radically progressive," the report notes.

Vance has also worked to defend the University of California against allegations it violated Title IX and the Walt Disney Company against claims of copyright infringement. 

JD Vance kisses wife Usha Vance

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, kisses his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The wife and mother of three has in the past expressed skepticism of the possibility that her husband could be Trump’s vice presidential pick, telling Fox News last month such a decision would change the couple’s lives.

"I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now," she said while noting she is "open" to whatever happens.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

More from Politics