Joe Biden
Published

Biden pushes gun control agenda on ninth anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

Biden's remarks come on the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy

By Michael Lee | Fox News
President Biden marked the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting with a renewed push for gun control.

"There are three common sense bills to reduce gun violence that the Senate should pass now right away, long overdue. One requires more extensive background checks for gun sales. One is to keep guns out of the hands of more abusers," Biden said Tuesday.

President Biden.

President Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden's remarks come on the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy, a school shooting that took the lives of 20 students and six school employees. Biden was serving as vice oresident at the time of the tragedy, which on Tuesday he called "one of the saddest days" of the Obama administration.

"Everything changed that morning for you, and the nation was shocked," Biden said. "For me and for Barack, the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was one of the saddest days we were in office those eight years."

But Biden said he found "hope and strength" after talking to Sandy Hook families, who he said turned their pain "into purpose to change the laws and the culture around gun violence."

The president also used the speech to tout his budget and Build Back Better legislation, which he noted include provisions aimed at combating gun violence.

President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

"In my budget, I'm calling for doubling the funding for gun violence prevention research, including examining gun violence as a public health threat, which it is in my view," Biden said.

"My build back better legislation … would make a landmark $5 billion investment in community violence prevention and intervention programs."

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

