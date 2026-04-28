White House yanks CEO's nomination to lead National Park Service after he opts out of consideration

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President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Scott Socha to serve as National Park Service director after the nominee bowed out of consideration last month.

A White House official informed Fox News Digital on Monday "that Scott Socha has withdrawn his nomination."

"In March 2026, I withdrew from consideration to serve as Director of the National Park Service for personal reasons," Socha said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

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"I am grateful to the President and the Secretary of the Interior for the confidence placed in me and appreciative of the consideration shown throughout the nomination process," he continued.

"I remain committed to the stewardship of America’s National Parks and to providing outstanding guest experiences for all visitors," Socha noted.

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He had been nominated for the role in February.

Socha works at Delaware North as president for Parks and Resorts and Delaware North Australia, according to the company's website.

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"The parks and resorts subsidiary provides hospitality services in seven national parks, three state parks, operates Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for NASA, owns and operates lodging in five national park gateway communities, such as Tenaya at Yosemite, a full-service resort, and owns and operates several other hotels and resorts, including The Westin Buffalo at company headquarters," Delaware North's site notes.