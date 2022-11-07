White House warns elections results may not be clear until ‘a few days’ after election: ‘It takes time’

The midterm election results will not be clear on Election Day and final results won't arrive for "a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press conference at the White House on the eve of Election Day. She argued that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often won't be counted until after the ballots cast in-person on Tuesday.

"We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That's how this is supposed to work," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"You heard the president say this last night," she added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS FROM FOX NEWS

She also said that President Joe Biden expects to address the country regarding the election results on Wednesday.

Republicans are widely expected to take control of at least the House of Representatives, though control over the Senate remains a toss-up.

ELON MUSK: 'I RECOMMEND VOTING FOR A REPUBLICAN CONGRESS

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy , R-Calif., is confident Republicans will take back the House on Tuesday after four years of Democratic control. Polls agree with his assessment, though the size of Republicans' likely majority remains cause for debate.

"The one thing you always have to remember is majorities are not given – they’re earned," McCarthy told Fox News Digital last week. "We never take anything for granted, but I feel good because of the quality of the candidates we have running from Rhode Island to New Hampshire to Connecticut to Oregon to Washington to Arizona to California."

"There is no place we can’t compete and that’s what is exciting," he added.

McCarthy, who is first in line to become House speaker should his party take the chamber, has vowed to use a Republican majority to repeal plans to add 87,000 new agents to the IRS, as well as open investigations into Biden's administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy and Republicans have focused heavily on the economy, inflation, crime and Biden's personal unpopularity to secure polling advantages across the country.