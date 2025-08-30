White House security footage reveals Rose Garden stone damage allegedly caused by subcontractor equipment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump shared security footage on social media Saturday, slamming a subcontractor accused of cracking the "most beautiful marble and stone available anywhere" in the recently renovated White House Rose Garden.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said he discovered a "huge gash" in the limestone three days ago, extending more than 25 yards.

"Surfaces are very important to me as a Builder," the president wrote in the post. "As everyone knows, I built many GREAT Buildings, and other things, over the years. … [The limestone crack] was deep and nasty! I started yelling, ‘Who did this, and I want to find out now!’—and I didn’t say this in a nice manner."

Trump said he questioned whether the damage was caused by vandalism or "stupidity" and credited White House security equipment with cracking the case.

"They brought back the stupid people, with their boss watching (in sunglasses!)," Trump wrote in the post. "It was a subcontractor that was installing heavy landscaping on a steel cart that was broken and tilting badly, with it rubbing hard against the soft, beautiful stone."

Security footage shared along with the post showed two workers pushing a yellow cart, carrying an apparent shrub over the newly installed stone.

At least two other men appeared to be watching the operation unfold.

Noting his "love and respect" for workers and contractors, the president reiterated the damage was unacceptable and said the stone would be replaced.

"Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again—But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them, cold," Trump wrote. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.