White House

White House security footage reveals Rose Garden stone damage allegedly caused by subcontractor equipment

Trump plans to replace stone, charge contractor and ban company from future White House work

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Trump shares videos of damage to White House Rose Garden limestone Video

Trump shares videos of damage to White House Rose Garden limestone

President Donald Trump on Saturday shared video footage of workers allegedly damaging limestone in the White House Rose Garden following renovations. (Donald J. Trump via Truth Social)

President Donald Trump shared security footage on social media Saturday, slamming a subcontractor accused of cracking the "most beautiful marble and stone available anywhere" in the recently renovated White House Rose Garden.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said he discovered a "huge gash" in the limestone three days ago, extending more than 25 yards.

"Surfaces are very important to me as a Builder," the president wrote in the post. "As everyone knows, I built many GREAT Buildings, and other things, over the years. … [The limestone crack] was deep and nasty! I started yelling, ‘Who did this, and I want to find out now!’—and I didn’t say this in a nice manner."

Video footage of the cart allegedly scratching the limestone.

President Donald Trump shared footage showing the alleged damage. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

Trump said he questioned whether the damage was caused by vandalism or "stupidity" and credited White House security equipment with cracking the case.

"They brought back the stupid people, with their boss watching (in sunglasses!)," Trump wrote in the post. "It was a subcontractor that was installing heavy landscaping on a steel cart that was broken and tilting badly, with it rubbing hard against the soft, beautiful stone."

Trump rose garden

Tables and chairs in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 8, 2025. Trump ordered updates to the Rose Garden in March.  (Getty Images)

Security footage shared along with the post showed two workers pushing a yellow cart, carrying an apparent shrub over the newly installed stone.

At least two other men appeared to be watching the operation unfold.

trump in rose garden

President Donald Trump calls people to the podium to stand with him during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House May 1, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Noting his "love and respect" for workers and contractors, the president reiterated the damage was unacceptable and said the stone would be replaced.

"Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again—But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them, cold," Trump wrote. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.

