White House says Trump’s tariffs will destroy manufacturing, exacerbate inflation

FIRST ON FOX: The White House is taking aim at congressional Republicans over their support for "MAGAnomics" and former President Donald Trump's "across-the-board tariffs" plan, which it claims would raise prices for families and worsen inflation.

In a Friday memo to "allies and interested parties," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates slammed Republicans for "targeting Medicare and Social Security for cuts, pushing tax welfare for the super-rich, and supporting across-the-board tariffs that would raise costs and taxes for hardworking families."

"Yesterday congressional Republicans met to plot a 2025 agenda that involves historic tax increases on the middle class in the form of high tariffs, then gives tax handouts to big corporations that are overcharging Americans despite inflation decreasing," Bates wrote.

Trump met with both Senate and House Republicans on Thursday during his trip to Capitol Hill. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said afterward that the former president "briefly floated the concept of eliminating the income tax and replacing it with tariffs."

"What’s more, the lead House Republican for budget issues, Jodey Arrington, recently wrote, ‘Unchecked mandatory spending on programs like Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and welfare represent a growing threat to our economic security and potentially our way of life,’" Bates said in the memo.

Pointing to other recent reporting, Bates claimed that "in addition to extending the Trump tax giveaway for billionaires and multinational companies, congressional Republicans want even further corporate tax windfalls that will add another $1 trillion to the deficit."

President Biden "rejects this dangerous MAGAnomics agenda," Bates noted.

"His plan would protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security, further cut the deficit by making rich special interests pay their fair share, and to crack down on the corporate greed that is ripping off American families as inflation falls," he wrote in the memo. "Republican officials have stood against every aspect of that plan, even defending junk fees and price gouging."

Bates insisted the "MAGAnomics summit puts into relief the stark choice between President Biden’s plan for an economy in which economic growth flows to the middle class, and an economy in which hardworking families are sold out to billionaires and the biggest corporations, forced to pay whatever big corporations want to charge while stripped of the Medicare and Social Security benefits they pay to earn."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Trump's trip to the nation's capital this week made numerous headlines, as he met for the first time in several years with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump told Republican senators that there was tremendous unity in the party, and promised to "bring back common sense to the government" if he's elected in November.