Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Trump sells Senate Republicans on plan to win over workers in closed-door meeting

'It's actually a darn good idea,' one senator said

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Some UAW workers are bucking the union's Biden endorsement in favor of Trump Video

Some UAW workers are bucking the union's Biden endorsement in favor of Trump

Some Michigan UAW workers told CNN they plan to vote for Donald Trump this fall despite the auto union's endorsement of President Biden.

Former President Trump's closed-door meeting with Republican senators was dominated by his pitch for a new policy position that could win over workers in key swing states ahead of the close November election.

"What I think President Trump did sell us all on is don't tax" tips, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital following the afternoon meeting at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"He thinks it's a great example of how working people in this economy just can't get ahead," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said.

TOOL TO STOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT EMPLOYMENT COMES TO SENATE AS BORDER CRISIS RAGES

Donald Trump

Former President Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Sunset Park in Las Vegas June 9, 2024.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

According to several GOP senators, the discussion on ending taxes on servers' tips took up much of the meeting.

"It's actually a darn good idea," Johnson remarked, noting he was unsure about it at first. "One of the reasons he's doing this [is] because the Biden administration is taking on onerous reporting regulations. They want to make sure they get every tax, every little penny of tip. And this [is] just a total break from that."

RIOTER VANDALISM TARGETED AFTER DC STATUES DEFACED: 'LONG LIVE HAMAS'

ordering at a restaurant

Tipped workers have to report their tipped wages and pay taxes on them. (iStock)

Trump introduced the proposal at a Nevada rally earlier this week, where many workers rely on tips to make their living, especially with Las Vegas's tourism industry. 

"For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy. Because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips," he said. 

The former president told the Republican lawmakers Thursday he got the idea from a waitress who expressed the difficulty that reporting standards had posed. 

FBI DIRECTOR WRAY PRESSED ON 8 ISIS-LINKED BORDER CROSSERS RELEASED INTO US

Landmark Las Vegas sign

"Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" greets visitors to Sin City as they drive northward on Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Kerry J. Byrne/Fox News Digital)

"I think it's a very symbolic group of folks, and some of the waitresses there in Vegas felt like they're being targeted by the IRS. And, boy, it is just really tough out there from an inflation standpoint," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Fox News Digital. 

A number of GOP senators, including Johnson and Marshall, came away from the afternoon meeting in support of the proposal. 

'DESTRUCTION OF DUE PROCESS': RAND PAUL LEADS DOZENS OF SENATORS CONDEMNING TRUMP ‘SHOW TRIAL’ IN NY

Donald Trump at rally

Former President Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, points to the teleprompter and says it's not working as he speaks during a campaign rally at Sunset Park in Las Vegas June 9, 2024. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new tax policy would directly target workers who rely on tips at a time when Americans maintain unfavorable opinions on the state of the economy. Gallup found Americans' assessments of economic conditions were the worst they had been since November 2023, with 46% rating it as poor and only 22% saying it is "excellent" or "good." 

Nevada, in particular, is considered within reach for Trump in the general election. In the latest Fox News Poll, Trump defeated President Biden, 50% to 45%. In the 2020 election, Biden won the state, 50.06% to 47.67%. The swing state is one of several that could decide the outcome of the November matchup. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics