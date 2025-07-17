White House releases Trump health update after speculation over swollen legs, bruised hands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed additional details on President Donald Trump's health after photos showed some bruising on the back of his hands, and apparently swollen legs.

"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president's hand and also swelling in the president's legs," she said Thursday. "So in the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today."

Leavitt went on to read a memo explaining that the swollen legs were part of a "benign and common condition" for individuals older than age 70, while the bruising on his hands were attributable to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," Leavitt said Thursday during a press briefing. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House Medical Unit."

TRUMP HAS NOT DIRECTED ADMIN TO DECLASSIFY BIDEN DOCS ON HEALTH 'COVER-UP'

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity … venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," Leavitt said.

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she continued. "Laboratory testing included a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel coagulation profile, D-dimer, B-type natriuretic peptide and cardiac biomarkers. All results were within normal limits. An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified."

Photos of Trump's swollen legs circulated in July, when he joined the FIFA Club World Cup final Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, spurring headlines and social media speculation that the president was allegedly concealing a health issue. While concern also spread after photos of Trump's hands showed bruising when he met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Wednesday.

FLASHBACK: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DECLARED 'THERE IS NO COVER-UP' OF BIDEN'S HEALTH AFTER HE DROPPED OUT OF RACE

Leavitt went on to explain that the bruising on the back of Trump's hands was due to his Asprin intake and frequently shaking hands with other people.

"Additionally, recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand," Leavitt said. "This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here. So the president wanted me to share that note with all of you."

WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP 'TRUSTS HIS PHYSICIANS' FOLLOWING BIDEN'S CANCER ANNOUNCEMENT

Trump's White House physician released his medical report in April that found was in "excellent health."

"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," read the release by Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The release included Trump’s vital statistics, noting that the president is 75 inches tall, weighs 224 pounds, has a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, a blood pressure of 128/74 mmHg, a pulse oximetry of 99% on room air and a temperature of 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.