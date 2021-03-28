White House lists ‘Biden-Harris administration’ on official website

The White House, breaking with tradition, now lists the "Biden-Harris Administration" on its website rather than simply, "the Biden Administration."

The move appears to have been one of several moves seemingly intended to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris’ position within President Joe Biden’s administration.

Both Biden and Harris are also listed on the White House’s main Twitter page, with the bio reading: "Welcome to the Biden-Harris White House!"

The move is unprecedented. Neither of the previous two administrations listed both the president and vice president on their main website or social media channels.

Biden has flubbed more than once in referring to his VP as "President Harris." Earlier this month he misspoke in a speech offering updates on a vaccination progress in the U.S. and referring to his vice president as "President Harris."

"When President Harris and I took …" Biden said, before momentarily pausing, "a virtual tour of a vaccination site in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vax each shot, was like administering a dose of hope."

The president has made such gaffes before. In December he mistakenly referred to Harris as "president-elect," also during a speech on Covid-19 vaccines. "I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason," Biden said.

The comments ignited speculation of cognitive decline from the right, following a campaign where Biden repeatedly appeared tongue-tied.

Harris, too, once accidentally dubbed herself commander-in-chief. "A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States," she said at a virtual roundtable in September.

The White House has not responded to Fox News’ multiple requests for comment.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.