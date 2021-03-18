Biden calls his second-in-command 'President Harris'

President Biden misspoke in a speech Thursday offering updates on an update on vaccination progress in the U.S., referring to his vice president as "President Harris."

"When President Harris and I took," Biden said, before momentarily pausing, "a virtual tour of a vaccination site in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vax each shot, was like administering a dose of hope."

At the same time, the president announced the administration would achieve its goal of 100 million vaccines administered in 100 days on Friday, the 58th day of the new administration. At this point, Biden said, 65% of people aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.