White House invites left-wing group organizing pro-abortion student walkouts

FIRST ON FOX: President Biden's administration has extended a White House invitation to a left-wing group organizing student walkouts in support of legalized abortion, Fox News Digital has learned.

Internal Slack messages from Generation Ratify, shared with Fox News Digital by parents' rights group Parents Defending Education (PDE), show the group received an invitation to meet Biden officials at the White House on Tuesday.

"We are invited to the White House! A couple of days ago I received an invitation to an in-person meeting on the importance of abortion access and other reproductive care for young people with the White House Office of Public Engagement and the Gender Policy Council," Rosie Couture, the group's executive director, told the group's members in a message reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The group has followed the lead of school walkouts that were organized by left-wing activists in support of gun control after the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

The White House and Generation Ratify didn't immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"This administration wants kids to carry picket signs they can't read, and to chant slogans that they can't write. National literacy rates are at historic lows in the wake of the pandemic, and many children lost an entire year of learning," PDE president Nicole Neily told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Instead of solving the problem, the Biden administration celebrates activists who encourage kids to skip school and attend protests. We need an administration focused on education not activism," Neily said.

Last month hundreds of students in Virginia, led in part by Generation Ratify, walked out of schools in protest after the draft Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade was leaked to the public, sparking outrage that abortion rights were being targeted. The walkouts led the state's attorney general to criticize the actions, saying the students had a right to protest, but that they shouldn't be doing it during school hours.

"Radical intersectional activism is infiltrating schools through social justice clubs like Generation Ratify," a report from PDE said last month in response to the walkouts.

Generation Ratify said it was looking to "organize Young Virginians in the fight for reproductive justice." Their ultimate goal is to build "an intersectional feminist revolution" and "dismantle patriarchy," according to the report.

"GR empowers and communicates with members through the online messaging platform Slack. There are no age barriers to join the channel, on which explicit topics are discussed regularly," PDE's report says.

The group was also active in organizing student protests outside the Supreme Court last month.

