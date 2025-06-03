White House hands Americans 'big beautiful bill' calculator to determine how much they'd save under act

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The White House launched a website Tuesday where Americans can tabulate how much the "big beautiful bill" will personally save them if lawmakers pass the sweeping legislation, Fox News Digital learned.

"We are preparing your tax cuts," the website launched Tuesday declares, alongside a photo of President Donald Trump and a message celebrating how "American Industry" has thrown its support behind the legislation.

Senate lawmakers are in the midst of working to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which is a multitrillion-dollar piece of legislation that advances Trump's agenda on taxes, immigration, energy, defense and the national debt. The House passed its version of the legislation in May.

The new site features a calculator that tabulates the tax savings Americans can expect if the legislation passes. The calculator asks users to input their weekly base pay, weekly tip amount and weekly overtime premium pay to determine the savings.

TRUMP PUSHES 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' AS SOLUTION TO FOUR YEARS OF BIDEN FAILURES: 'LARGEST TAX CUT, EVER'

Fox News Digital found that an individual, for example, receiving $665 in weekly pay, $260 in tips and $100 in overtime premium pay would translate to $2,246 in yearly savings and $187 in monthly savings.

If a person takes home $200 a week in base pay, $400 in tips and $200 in overtime, they would see $2,954 in yearly savings and $246 in monthly savings, Fox Digital found. The "big beautiful bill" would eliminate taxes on overtime and tips, which were two focal points of Trump's tax policies as he rallied voters at the polls in 2024.

The new website also touts more than 1,000 endorsements from American industries and organizations, including support from businesses such as Uber and DoorDash.

Trump repeatedly has called on lawmakers to pass the sweeping legislation to fund his agenda, touting that it would cut taxes for Americans across the brackets, as well as tighten border security.

TRUMP HEADS TO CAPITOL HILL TO PUSH 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

"Republicans MUST UNITE behind, ‘THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!’ Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of Illegal Aliens off of Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need. The Country will suffer greatly without this Legislation, with their Taxes going up 65%," Trump posted on Truth Social on May 16.

"STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he continued, calling on Republican lawmakers to pass the legislation.

A handful of Senate Republicans have spoken out that they will not support the legislation as it will increase the nation's debt limit. Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul told the media Monday that the bill will raise the debt ceiling by $5 trillion.

"We have never raised the debt ceiling without actually meeting that target," he said Monday, Fox Digital previously reported. "So you can say it doesn't directly add to the debt, but if you increase the ceiling $5 trillion, you'll meet that. And what it does is it puts it off the back-burner. And then we won't discuss it for a year or two."

WH STUDY WARNS 9 MILLION AMERICANS COULD LOSE HEALTH INSURANCE IN 'MAJOR' RECESSION IF TRUMP BUDGET BILL FAILS

Trump admonished Paul over the weekend as rhetoric mounted that the Republican senator would not support the legislation, arguing Paul was on the verge of siding with the "Radical Left Democrats" and encouraging a 68% tax hike on Americans if he votes against the bill.

"Rand will be playing right into the hands of the Democrats, and the GREAT people of Kentucky will never forgive him! The GROWTH we are experiencing, plus some cost cutting later on, will solve ALL problems. America will be greater than ever before!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

TRUMP PUSHES 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' AS SOLUTION TO FOUR YEARS OF BIDEN FAILURES: 'LARGEST TAX CUT, EVER'

Other Republican senators have rallied around the bill and are working to pass it by a self-imposed July 4 deadline, teeing up a busy June for the upper chamber.

Republican South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California Friday that the Senate must pass the legislation or American families will pay higher taxes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don't have a choice. We have to pass the bill to get the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act back in place on a permanent basis," he said. "If we don't do that, the average American family is going to see about a $2,400-a-year increase in their taxes. So we have to do something. And it's critical that we pass this bill. We're going to work with the House. We're going to get this deal done. The Senate will put their mark of approval on it, but nonetheless, we want to do everything we can as quickly as we can to take care of this so that we can get on to other things. The president has made it very clear he wants to get this done. We want to help in that regard. This is our job."