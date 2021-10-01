White House digs at GOP, says ‘no real courage’ from House members to support infrastructure bill

The White House took digs at congressional Republicans , saying there is "no real courage" from House members to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

During the White House’s daily press conference on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich if the White House believes the progressives in Congress were to blame for the hold-up of infrastructure and budget reconciliation bills in the House that has furloughed thousands of Department of Transportation workers.

In response, Psaki suggested that Senate Republicans who voted against the measure were pressured by party leadership and "special interests" to do so.

"They could come forward and support it as 19 Republicans in the Senate did, but instead they have chosen to be influenced by, whether it's pharmaceutical companies or other special interests or just to be strong armed by their leadership, not to support legislation that many, including members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, suggested they may," Psaki said.

"So it just requires a majority to support legislation in Congress and we haven't seen any real courage from the Republican side in the House," she continued.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted the Democrats over the thousands of furloughed Department of Transportation workers.

"Thousands of Transportation workers are furloughed this morning because your government – controlled entirely by Democrats – failed to fund their programs," the California Republican tweeted.

"Speaker Pelosi manufactured this crisis so she can use American families as leverage for her big government socialist agenda," he added.

During the press conference, Psaki refused to predict the timing on when the infrastructure bill may pass the House.

"I'm not going to make a prediction on whether there will or will not be a vote," Psaki told reporters. "I'll leave that to Speaker Pelosi," she added.

Biden is at Capitol Hill to speak with members of the House Democratic Caucus Friday afternoon to strategize how the infrastructure and spending bills can get through Congress.

