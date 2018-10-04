White House finds no corroboration of sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh in FBI report: WSJ

The White House — after reviewing interview reports from the FBI’s probe into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — found no corroboration of the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against the federal judge, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

It was unclear if the White House had finalized its review. The report comes as senior congressional sources tell Fox News that the Senate Judiciary Committee has still not received the FBI's report on Kavanaugh. Senators will be able to view the report in a secure area off the Senate subway.

Attorneys for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, one of Kavanaugh's accusers, late Wednesday slammed the FBI background investigation after it was revealed that the agency's probe appeared to be over.

"An FBI supplemental background investigation that did not include an interview of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford-- nor the witnesses who corroborate her testimony-- cannot be called an investigation," the statement read. "We are profoundly disappointed that after the tremendous sacrifice she made in coming forward, those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier filed for cloture to end debate on the nomination, setting up a key procedural vote for Friday -- and a possible confirmation vote as early as Saturday. McConnell also revealed that the Senate would receive the FBI's supplemental background investigation into Kavanaugh Wednesday night.

