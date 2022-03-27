Expand / Collapse search
White House principal deputy press secretary tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from Europe trip

Jean-Pierre says she is not considered a close contact to President Biden

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from President Biden's trip to Europe.

A statement from Jean-Pierre released Sunday night by the White House says that she is not considered a close contact to President Biden.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre smiles as she arrives for a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre smiles as she arrives for a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. ((AP Photo/Andrew Harnik))

"I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre is vaccinated and has received her booster shot, according to the statement, and is only experiencing "mild symptoms."

"Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," Jean-Pierre said.

