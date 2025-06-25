Trump DHS contests claim that ICE denied pregnant woman care: ‘Absolutely FALSE’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In response to accusations from Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the Trump Department of Homeland Security is pushing back against an "absolutely false" media report about a pregnant immigrant who was allegedly denied prenatal care while she was detained by ICE.

The Nashville Banner reported in May that Iris Dayana Monterroso-Lemus, a Guatemalan illegal immigrant in her thirties, gave birth to a stillborn baby boy mid-term "after pleading for medical help for days."

According to the outlet, Monterroso-Lemus had a September due date but was arrested by ICE in Lenoir City, Tennessee, in April. After being arrested, Monterroso-Lemus was transferred several times to facilities in Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama and finally to the Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana, according to the Banner.

The outlet claims that the Richwood center has a "long history of documented abuse" and that Monterroso-Lemus’ account of her treatment while there "echoed many of those issues." In the article, Monterroso-Lemus claims that she was malnourished while incarcerated and that rather than helping her when she voiced concerns about her pregnancy, she was mocked by the guards who gave only minimal medical intervention.

The outlet reported that Monterroso-Lemus was eventually given a regimen of 12 pills to take daily. A few days later, she began experiencing contractions, and days after that, she delivered a stillborn baby while at the Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center.

Monterroso-Lemus is now residing in Guatemala, according to the outlet.

Commenting on the story, Jayapal said, "This is absolutely disgusting and we should all be outraged."

"A pregnant woman lost her baby after ICE refused to give her prenatal care," said Jayapal. "She begged for help and was denied. She was fed food full of cockroaches. She was forced to sleep on the floor."

However, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, responded to Jayapal’s post by saying her claims were "absolutely FALSE."

According to McLaughlin, Monterroso-Lemus "had FULL medical, prenatal care."

McLaughlin said that DHS has documentation proving her claims. The DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request to see the documentation.

McLaughlin further stated that Monterroso-Lemus has been arrested multiple times for child abuse and is wanted on an active warrant for homicide.

Abigail Jackson, a spokeswoman for the White House, also chimed in, telling Fox News Digital that "we’ll call out their bogus narratives every time."

"President Trump’s immigration policies are popular - it’s why the American people elected him. Democrats know the facts aren’t on their side, so they resort to lying," said Jackson.

Neither Jayapal nor the Nashville Banner immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.