White House makes 3rd round of free COVID-19 tests available to order

The White House has announced a third release of free at-home COVID-19 testing for U.S. residents.

All residential households in the country are eligible for a third round of free tests, according to an announcement from the White House. The testing kits are distributed and delivered via the United States Postal Service.

"Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home tests," the U.S. government announced via the initiative's website. "Order yours today."

Tests available for order are over-the-counter antigen tests. The kits distributed offer results at home within half an hour and are effective regardless of whether the patient is symptomatic.

Demand for the free tests has been historically volatile. In the first round of tests mailed out, over 45 million kits were ordered. Since the first round, the White House has distributed less than half their available stock.

In March, officials stated that fewer than 100,000 kits were being ordered per day.

Former member of President Biden's COVID-19 advisory board Michael Osterholm poured water on White House claims from earlier this month that the U.S. could see up to 100 million coronavirus cases this fall and winter.

In an interview last week with CNN, Osterholm described the White House's prediction as "a whiplash moment" considering it clashed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now only recommending that masks be worn on public transit, rather than stating they should be required.

"Any modeling that looks beyond 30 days out is largely based on pixie dust. I worry that the White House has gotten way ahead of their skis on this one," he said, before going on to express his support for the Biden administration's efforts to secure additional funding to fight the coronavirus.