What's on voters' minds in two key states this election season? Voters weigh in

With both presidential campaigns hoping for a victory in Georgia, Black voters overwhelmingly support former Vice President Joe Biden and a large majority of Evangelicals support President Trump, according to polling conducted for the Fox News Voter Analysis.

The survey is conducted for Fox News by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, an independent, nonpartisan research center.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

No Democrat has taken the Peach State since former President Bill Clinton in 1992. President Trump won it by 5 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is hoping to reverse the Democratic Party’s fortunes to flip it blue – and former President Barack Obama campaigned there Monday just hours before Election Day.

VOTERS WEIGH IN ON LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE IN ELECTION SECURITY AS THE POLLS CLOSE

In his corner, he has 92% of Black voters' support, according to the survey, compared to 6% for President Trump.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

And among voters who have moved to the state within the last five years, Biden has 55% support compared to 41% for the president.

But White Evangelical respondents favored President Trump by 88% to just 11% for Biden.

And senior citizens, a demographic that many people expected President Trump to lose due to concerns over the coronavirus, supported Trump by 53%, compared to 46% for Biden, the survey found.

Still, coronavirus concerns are a major factor on voters’ minds in Georgia.

About three-quarters of voters there support a mask mandate, requiring people to wear masks outside of their homes.

And 60% of voters also said that limiting the spread of the coronavirus should be a higher government priority than limiting damage to the economy.

In North Carolina, where Republican Sen. Thom Tillis’ reelection campaign could be a factor in which party controls the Senate next year, 82% of White Evangelical voters said they supported the GOP candidate, compared to just 16% for Democrat Cal Cunningham.

Cunningham’s campaign stumbled amid a sex scandal just a month ago – but Tillis was diagnosed with the coronavirus on the same day, leaving both candidates scrambling.

The coronavirus upended this year’s elections – prompting millions of voters to cast their votes early by mail or in-person – including more than 4.5 million North Carolinians.

Voters who said the coronavirus was their top issue in the election favored Cunningham, 73% to 24%, according to the survey.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The North Carolina race was too close to call as of 9 p.m., and state elections officials earlier extended voting at six precincts due to unexpected interruptions.