What you need to know before the House votes on GOP bill to replace ObamaCare

What you need to know before the House votes on GOP plan to replace ObamaCare

The White House and Republican Leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives announced they will not hold the vote on the American Health Care Act on Thursday night as planned, after they struggled to muster the necessary support.

Here’s what you need to know:

What House Republicans Need

The party breakdown in the House is 237 Republicans to 193 Democrats, meaning Republicans need 216 votes

Only 21 Republicans can vote ‘no’ for the bill to pass with no Democratic support

House Speaker Paul Ryan told Fox News Wednesday that Democrats opposed almost every piece of the bill, and said “I don’t think the people who created ObamaCare are going to be working with us to get rid of Obamacare.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the bill a "moral monstrosity"

White House