Russia

WH Security Council's John Kirby mocks Putin re-election campaign

Kirby joked that Putin's re-election campaign, widely accepted to be an undemocratic gesture divorced from actual public opinion, would be a 'humdinger'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby mocked the upcoming Russian presidential election while speaking with the press aboard Air Force One.

Kirby, answering questions from the press, was asked for comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement he was running to retain his office.

"Well, that’s going to be one humdinger of a horse race, isn’t it?" Kirby joked.

UKRAINE'S HUMAN RIGHTS ENVOY CALLS FOR A FASTER WAY TO BRING BACK CHILDREN DEPORTED BY RUSSIA

John Kirby, national security council coordinator

John Kirby, national security council coordinator, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. President Biden's administration says it has the authority to seize certain drug patents and license them to other manufacturers in order to lower prices, a move aimed to appeal to Americans grappling with high health-care costs. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He added, "That’s all I’ve got to say on that."

Putin, 71, announced his decision to stand for re-election in March following a Kremlin award ceremony after which war veterans and others reportedly pleaded with him to run.

With a firm grip on power already, Putin is widely expected to win another six-year term in office, although a change to the country's constitution will allow him to run again in 2030, which could see his authority extend to 2036. He secured 76% of the vote in the 2018 election. 

KREMIN REAPPROVES PANDEMIC-INSPIRED 3-DAY VOTING WINDOW FOR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

UKRAINE

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, a police officer and a rescue worker walk in front of a restaurant, RIA Pizza, destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. (National Police of Ukraine via AP)

Kirby touched on the United States' waning financial support for Ukraine in a White House press conference Friday.

Asked by a reporter about reports that Putin's regime is celebrating Republican opposition to continued funding of the conflict, Kirby said the failure of Western powers to sustain defense of Ukraine was playing into the dictator's hands.

"This is a great gift to Vladimir Putin that we would walk away from Ukraine. He’s banking on that. He’s been banking on that kind of a development since early on in this war, because he didn’t believe that the West could stay united," said Kirby.

Vladimir Putin voting Russia election

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows his passport to a member of a local electoral commission as he arrives to cast his ballot in a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms at a polling station in Moscow. (ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

He continued, "He didn’t believe NATO could stay united. He didn’t believe the United States had the staying power."

Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny last week urged his supporters to vote for anyone but Putin.

"Putin views this election as a referendum on approval of his actions," Navalny said in an online statement. "A referendum on approval of the war. Let’s disrupt his plans and make it happen so that no one on March 17 is interested in the rigged result, but that all of Russia saw and understood: the will of the majority is that Putin must leave."

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

