WH press secretary to brief after Biden tests positive for COVID-19, day after traveling with president

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is set to hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon with COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, just hours after the White House announced President Biden had contracted the virus.

The announcement came one day after Biden traveled on Air Force One to Massachusetts with top administration officials as well as Massachusetts Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, and Reps. Jake Auchincloss and Bill Keating.

Jean-Pierre announced that the president was experiencing "mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19.

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said.

Jean-Pierre traveled on Air Force One with Biden and the senior officials, but Fox News could not immediately reach the White House to confirm if she came into close contact with the president.

Dr. Jha told reporters that the president went to bed last night feeling fine but noted that he did not sleep well.

He is experiencing a runny nose, dry cough and is tired.

The White House said Biden will continue to work while in isolation and will return to in-person work once he tests negative.

Jean-Pierre said that "per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel."

Biden last tested negative for COVID on Tuesday.