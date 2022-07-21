Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

WH press secretary to brief after Biden tests positive for COVID-19, day after traveling with president

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre traveled aboard Air Force One with Biden and other officials on Wednesday

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Biden goes into isolation after testing positive for COVID Video

Biden goes into isolation after testing positive for COVID

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich live from the White House to discuss Biden testing positive for COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is set to hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon with COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, just hours after the White House announced President Biden had contracted the virus.

The announcement came one day after Biden traveled on Air Force One to Massachusetts with top administration officials as well as Massachusetts Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, and Reps. Jake Auchincloss and Bill Keating.

Jean-Pierre announced that the president was experiencing "mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19.

U.S. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2022. 

U.S. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2022. 

PRESIDENT BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said.

Jean-Pierre traveled on Air Force One with Biden and the senior officials, but Fox News could not immediately reach the White House to confirm if she came into close contact with the president.

President Biden clears his throat as he announces new steps requiring government to buy more made-in-America goods during remarks on March 4, 2022. 

President Biden clears his throat as he announces new steps requiring government to buy more made-in-America goods during remarks on March 4, 2022.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Dr. Jha told reporters that the president went to bed last night feeling fine but noted that he did not sleep well.

He is experiencing a runny nose, dry cough and is tired. 

The White House said Biden will continue to work while in isolation and will return to in-person work once he tests negative. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre said that "per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel."

Biden last tested negative for COVID on Tuesday. 

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.

More from Politics