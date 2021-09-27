Washington university creates segregated housing specifically for Black students

A university in Washington has created segregated housing specifically for Black students.

Western Washington University has designated the fourth floor of Alma Clark Glass Hall as housing reserved for its "Black Affinity Housing program," becoming the latest school to adopt such a program.

"The program will explore and celebrate the diversity of Black and African American people and culture, with historical and contemporary context," the program website reads, also saying that all "Western students residing in the program help foster a warm and vibrant community supporting social, personal and academic success."

"Black Affinity Housing residents, representing all diverse identities, pride themselves on fostering a sense of belonging for all residents by creating a safe environment for open, honest, and sometimes challenging dialogue," the website continues.

The university hosted a webinar in April on the subject , saying the segregated living space gives students "the opportunity to live in a shared space… with others who have a shared identity, specifically a marginalized identity."

Additionally, the university said that the Black student organizations and Black applicants to the school have called for the housing program and defended the move as "not breaking ground on something new."

The controversial program segregating student housing based on race has been adopted at some other colleges, including the University of Colorado at Boulder, Stanford University, and Cornell University.

American University in Washington, D.C., announced it would be offering Black Affinity Housing after the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

Western Washington University did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

