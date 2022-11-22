WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates

Supporters of incumbent Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock have some surprising names they'd like to see at the top of a future Democratic presidential ticket.

Fox News Digital traveled to a Warnock campaign rally in Conyers, Georgia, on Monday and spoke with a number of attendees who praised the job they said he'd been doing representing them in the Senate, and even included him in the list of big-name Democrats they'd like to see eventually take up residence in the White House.

"If Joe Biden want[s] to run, we can give him a shot to run… but as a real progressive I want to see Warnock to run in 2028," Flavien Shirandi told Fox.

Other supporters didn't mention Warnock as a potential presidential candidate despite their enthusiasm about his runoff election against Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, however some did echo Shirandi's preference for Biden.

HARRIS DODGES WHEN ASKED IF SHE'LL GO TO GEORGIA TO CAMPAIGN FOR WARNOCK

"My little old man Joe Biden. I love him. I don't care what they say. I love Joe Biden, and I will support him if he runs again. Yes," Toni, an area resident, told Fox.

"I do feel the same way. He's a little old, but I guess he's doing a good job. So keep it up until the end," another resident, Carlos, agreed.

Marilyn, a local nurse, had other Democrats in mind, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 after serving as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

"He is so well-spoken, and he knows where he stands on all of these positions. And I just think that he's wonderful. And of course Bernie [Sanders]. I'll always love Bernie," she added.

KEMP, TRUMP THROW SUPPORT BEHIND HERSCHEL WALKER AS GOP UNITES IN PUSH FOR GEORGIA RUNOFF

The supporters who spoke with Fox News Digital made up part of an energized crowed of over 100 attendees hoping to propel Warnock to victory just two weeks ahead of the runoff election. Each of them expressed excitement about the chance to send him back to the Senate for a full six-year term, and said his work since first being elected in a 2020 special election was what drove them to show up.

"Well I'm a progressive Democrat, OK. I've seen the things that he's done over the last two years, Monday will be my third vote for him, and I'm off work and I'm like, there is nothing better to do on a Monday," Marilyn said.

She added that as a nurse, health care was the top issue on her mind as she votes, and that she wanted to see the country move in the direction of universal health care, as well as protecting abortion, Medicare and Social Security.

Toni emphasized Warnock becoming the 51st vote for Democrats in the Senate, while Carlos was convinced more Georgians would show up to vote for Warnock if they knew more about the work he said the senator had been doing for the state.

GEORGIA RUNOFF: TRUMP FACTOR, SHORTENED SCHEDULE POSE CHALLENGES FOR WALKER

"I have to support him. I need him back in the Senate. I need him back in the Senate, and that's why I'm here. 100% I'm backing him up. This is my third time – I voted for him in 2020, and everyday I am going to do my duty," Toni said.

"I would like him to be back in the Senate. And I do believe he's doing a good job. But a lot of things he's doing we're not hearing about it. So I guess we should hear more what he's doing. This means more people will support him," Carlos said.

"And I agree. You know, he does a lot, and he need[s] to put it out there because him telling what he has done, he has a better chance to get back into the Senate. And we need that 51," Toni added.

Toni went on to emphasize the work she said Warnock had done on prioritizing education.

WATCH: WARNOCK RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS HE WANTS LAST MINUTE CHANGE TO RUNOFF VOTING RULES

Shirandi, who told Fox he was a naturalized U.S. citizen, said he'd been following Warnock for a long time and was impressed by the story of his personal life and how he became the leader of Martin Luther King Jr.'s church, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

"I just believe in him," Shirandi said. "He has all my support."

He added that although he believed in the value of life and the connection between a baby and a mother, he still believed abortion and the option to choose were an important issue, as well as voting rights and the balance of the Supreme Court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The runoff election between Warnock and Walker will be held Tuesday, Dec, 6.