Harris dodges when asked if she’ll go to Georgia to campaign for Warnock

Vice President Kamala Harris would not say whether she will go to Georgia to campaign in the runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker.

"I haven't made any decision yet," Harris said Tuesday, when asked by a reporter during an international trip to Malaysia if she and President Biden would stump for Warnock, D-Ga. "I'm basically still trying to figure out what I'm doing tomorrow."

Harris and Biden maintained a relatively low profile ahead of what is widely considered a successful midterm effort for Democrats. It is not clear whether either will travel to the Peach State before the runoff, which is set for Dec. 6.

OBAMA TO CAMPAIGN FOR WARNOCK BEFORE GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF

Former President Obama, meanwhile, is expected to travel to Georgia on Dec. 1. Among the Republicans who have been to Georgia since the runoffs began are Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as well as National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott, R-Fla.

However, Biden and Harris have not yet been to Georgia, nor has former President Trump, who recently announced his 2024 presidential run.

SCHUMER REACTS TO KEEPING SENATE CONTROL: 'VICTORY AND VINDICATION' FOR DEMOCRATS AND AMERICA

The stakes in Georgia are notably lower than in 2020. Biden remains in the White House and Republicans control the House, so there is no chance of a Democratic trifecta. Plus, Democrats already have 50 Senate seats locked down, meaning they will remain in the Senate majority no matter what.

If Walker does win, however, this would keep the Senate margin at 50-50 and provide Republicans more cushion as they seek to prevent Democrats from doing away with the legislative filibuster.

That would also force Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to continue a power-sharing agreement that, among other things, gives Republicans equal committee representation. This would allow Republicans to slow down legislation and nominees in committee in a way they otherwise would not be able to.

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.