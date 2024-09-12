WATCH: House Dems brush off Harris' 'so-called' policy flipflops: 'Overblown'

Top House Democrats brushed off claims that Vice President Kamala Harris has flip-flopped repeatedly on her policies Thursday.

FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn spoke with several prominent House Democrats on Capitol Hill, pressing lawmakers on whether Harris needed to explain her policy shifts.

"I continue to think that these allegations about policy reversals are overblown," Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., told Fox. "I think with due course, you will see that, like any thoughtful, rational, intelligent person who has spent four years being vice president and has seen the gamut of issues, that her understanding or the evolution of policy occurs as facts change on the ground."

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., says Harris has already done enough explaining.

VP HARRIS ACCUSED OF ‘ACTIVELY ENCOURAGING’ ILLEGAL MIGRATION — AND COORDINATING WITH MEXICO

"She is the current vice president to the sitting president, to the Biden administration, which means her responsibility is to support the president in executing his decisions. And then, of course, she is a leader in her own right. And so I think she's able to do both of those things, and I think she's doing that very well," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., argued the line of attack was a tired and false push by Republicans. He pointed to Sen. J.D. Vance, once a "Never Trumper" now serving as former President Trump's running mate.

TRUMP, KAMALA AIMING FOR THE MIDDLE WITH VARYING DEGREES OF SUCCESS

"You tell me why J.D. Vance went from being a Never Trumper to being a Forever Trumper," Raskin told Fox. "I'm not going to answer for Kamala Harris, okay?"

The comments come days after Trump blasted Harris for abandoning old policies and even adopting some of his own during Tuesday's night's presidential debate in Philadelphia.

HOW TRUMP, OR KAMALA, COULD WIN, AS ALL SIDES ZERO IN ON THE DEBATE

During Harris' attempt at a presidential campaign in 2019, she said she was against fracking, for decriminalizing the border and for abolishing private health insurance. She has now abandoned all three of those positions, among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., argued that Harris had merely changed her positions in response to new facts.

"It's not that she's changed her mind. You want somebody who evolves and grows," he said.