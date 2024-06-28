Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

WATCH: Fox News Digital focus group reacts to Trump saying his retribution will be success

Independent voter approval saw a sharp uptick as Trump slammed Hunter Biden

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Digital focus group reacts to Trump saying his retribution will be success Video

Fox News Digital focus group reacts to Trump saying his retribution will be success

A group of voters polled by Fox News Digital in real time react to former President Trump's 'retribution' comment.

Independent voters in Fox News Digital's focus group appeared to overwhelmingly approve of former President Trump's response to a question about his "retribution" — and his description of President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, as "a convicted felon" — during Thursday night's CNN Presidential Debate.

"My retribution is going to be success," Trump said. "But when [President Biden] talks about a convicted felon — his son is a convicted felon. At a very high level, his son is convicted, gonna be convicted probably numerous other times, should have been convicted before."

Approvals from Democrats trended downward during the answer. Meanwhile, Republican approval continued to increase throughout Trump's comments. 

FIRST 2024 TRUMP-BIDEN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: TOP CLASHES OVER ISSUES FROM THE BORDER TO UKRAINE

Trump and Biden split image

Former President Trump, left, and President Biden faced off Thursday night during the CNN Presidential Debate.  (Getty Images )

"As soon as he gets out of office, Joe could be a convicted felon with all of the things that he's done," Trump said.

He later added: "This man is a criminal. This man, you're lucky, you're lucky. I did nothing wrong. We have a system that was rigged and disgusting."

Meanwhile, Biden pushed back, saying the idea that he has committed any wrongdoing is "outrageous."

CNN FLASH POLL SHOWS TRUMP AS CLEAR WINNER OF FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: ‘STUNNING NUMBER’

Joe Biden, Donald Trump

Former President Trump, left and President Biden debated on Thursday night. (Getty Images)

"It's simply a lie," Biden said. "Number two, the idea that you have a right to seek retribution against any American just because you're president is wrong. No president has ever spoken like that before. No president in our history has spoken like that before." 

Democrat approval saw an uptick during Biden's comments, but the approvals of independent and Republican voters trended downward. 

A RASPY BIDEN GETS OFF TO A HALTING START AGAINST TRUMP IN THE FIRST 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION DEBATE

CNN flash poll

CNN flash poll from Thursday's debate. (CNN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Focus group participants reacted in real time to Biden and Trump, turning dials to indicate approval or disapproval. In the video embedded in this story, Republican participant sentiment is graphed in red, Democrat sentiment in blue and independents are represented in yellow.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics