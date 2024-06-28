WATCH: Fox News Digital focus group reacts to Trump saying his retribution will be success

Independent voters in Fox News Digital's focus group appeared to overwhelmingly approve of former President Trump's response to a question about his "retribution" — and his description of President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, as "a convicted felon" — during Thursday night's CNN Presidential Debate.

"My retribution is going to be success," Trump said. "But when [President Biden] talks about a convicted felon — his son is a convicted felon. At a very high level, his son is convicted, gonna be convicted probably numerous other times, should have been convicted before."

Approvals from Democrats trended downward during the answer. Meanwhile, Republican approval continued to increase throughout Trump's comments.

FIRST 2024 TRUMP-BIDEN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: TOP CLASHES OVER ISSUES FROM THE BORDER TO UKRAINE

"As soon as he gets out of office, Joe could be a convicted felon with all of the things that he's done," Trump said.

He later added: "This man is a criminal. This man, you're lucky, you're lucky. I did nothing wrong. We have a system that was rigged and disgusting."

Meanwhile, Biden pushed back, saying the idea that he has committed any wrongdoing is "outrageous."

CNN FLASH POLL SHOWS TRUMP AS CLEAR WINNER OF FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: ‘STUNNING NUMBER’

"It's simply a lie," Biden said. "Number two, the idea that you have a right to seek retribution against any American just because you're president is wrong. No president has ever spoken like that before. No president in our history has spoken like that before."

Democrat approval saw an uptick during Biden's comments, but the approvals of independent and Republican voters trended downward.

A RASPY BIDEN GETS OFF TO A HALTING START AGAINST TRUMP IN THE FIRST 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION DEBATE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Focus group participants reacted in real time to Biden and Trump, turning dials to indicate approval or disapproval. In the video embedded in this story, Republican participant sentiment is graphed in red, Democrat sentiment in blue and independents are represented in yellow.