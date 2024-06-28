CNN flash poll shows Trump as clear winner of first presidential debate: 'Stunning number'

A flash poll conducted by CNN following Thursday night's presidential debate showed former President Trump soundly defeating President Biden.

The CNN poll posted on air showed that 67% of debate watchers felt that Trump won the debate compared to 33% who believe Biden won the debate.

CNN's poll following the final 2020 presidential debate showed 53% of viewers felt Biden won compared to 39% who said Trump won.

The majority of users on social media seemingly agreed with the CNN poll including liberal pundits.

"This debate was a total and complete disaster for Biden," former CNN commentator Chris Cilizza wrote on X .

"He looked old. His answers trailed off repeatedly. He was hard to understand. He would stop in mid sentence and move on to something else. I NEVER thought he would be this bad. Stunning. Truly."

"Stunning number from voters who witnessed his performance with their own eyes," political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin posted on X in response to the poll.

Biden's team pushed back on the narrative that he lost the debate including VP Kamala Harris, who told CNN, "It was a slow start but a strong finish."

"Joe, you did such a good job!" First Lady Jill Biden said to the president on a stage after the debate. "You answered every question. You knew all the facts."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.