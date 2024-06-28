Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

CNN flash poll shows Trump as clear winner of first presidential debate: 'Stunning number'

The CNN poll from the last debate in 2020 showed Biden winning

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Biden delivers final remarks Video

Biden delivers final remarks

President Biden gives his final thoughts as the CNN Presidential Debate wraps up. (Courtesy: CNN)

A flash poll conducted by CNN following Thursday night's presidential debate showed former President Trump soundly defeating President Biden.

The CNN poll posted on air showed that 67% of debate watchers felt that Trump won the debate compared to 33% who believe Biden won the debate.

CNN's poll following the final 2020 presidential debate showed 53% of viewers felt Biden won compared to 39% who said Trump won.

The majority of users on social media seemingly agreed with the CNN poll including liberal pundits.

BIDEN MAKES STUNNING OMISSION WHILE CLAIMING NO TROOPS DIED 'ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD' ON HIS WATCH

Biden and Trump debate split image

CNN presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden (Getty Images)

"This debate was a total and complete disaster for Biden," former CNN commentator Chris Cilizza wrote on X

"He looked old. His answers trailed off repeatedly. He was hard to understand. He would stop in mid sentence and move on to something else. I NEVER thought he would be this bad. Stunning. Truly."

TRUMP VOWS HE 'WILL NOT BLOCK' ABORTION PILLS OR MEDICATION IF ELECTED, SAYS HE BELIEVES IN 'EXCEPTIONS'

CNN flash poll from Thursday's debate

CNN flash poll from Thursday's debate (CNN)

"Stunning number from voters who witnessed his performance with their own eyes," political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin posted on X in response to the poll.

Biden's team pushed back on the narrative that he lost the debate including VP Kamala Harris, who told CNN, "It was a slow start but a strong finish."

"Joe, you did such a good job!" First Lady Jill Biden said to the president on a stage after the debate. "You answered every question. You knew all the facts."

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden walks off stage during the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

