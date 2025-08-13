WATCH: DC homeless weigh in on Trump cleaning up city streets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump cracks down on crime and rampant homelessness in Washington, D.C., homeless individuals weighed in on what they think of the administration’s efforts to clean up the streets.

The White House says those living in homeless encampments in the nation's capital will have two choices in the coming days: accept treatment at a homeless shelter or go to jail.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the ultimatum during a Tuesday press conference as reporters prodded about President Donald Trump's federal takeover of Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement. She said many of the homeless encampments across the city have already been dismantled, and those that remain she expected to be dealt with this week.

"Seventy homeless encampments have been removed by the U.S. Park Police," Leavitt said, adding that the Metropolitan Police Department would be joining the Park Police in the effort. "There are only two homeless encampments remaining in D.C. federal parks under the National Park Service's jurisdiction, and the removal of those two remaining camps is scheduled for this week."

Asked about what options are available to those in homeless encampments, Leavitt was blunt: "Homeless shelters, for addiction and mental health services, or jail if they refuse, are the options on the table right now."

Fox News Digital spoke with several homeless individuals on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, some of whom voiced concern and others support for the changes.

One homeless man, who identified himself as Kenny and lives near Dupont Circle, told Fox News Digital that Trump is right to address the issues in D.C. after the city government "failed tremendously."

"I think the D.C. government has failed tremendously over the years," said Kenny. "And it's evident that we need somebody like a big daddy Donald Trump to step in there and smack the s*** out of them liberals and kick them the f*** out."

Another man, who did not give his name but also lives by Dupont, took a very different tone.

"This is awful, it's like what the hell, where does he get the authority? You know what I mean?" he said.

"We're people too," he went on. "Just because I'm homeless doesn't mean I have to leave; we have a right to be here too."

Another, named Dallas, who was sitting on a park bench near the Capitol, told Fox News Digital that though "I’m for him," he was not sure about Trump’s threats to federalize D.C.

Dallas said that, in his view, before the homeless can be cleared off the streets, the shelters in the area need to improve to meet some type of federal standard.

"If the homeless want to stay and make something of their life, they only have 30 days to do it. And that's not near enough time to get the job, get your own apartment, get things lined up," he said. "You want a set of wheels? That's going to cost some money. So, in the long run, the shelters are falling short. So that would have to be addressed also."

Elsewhere in the city, a man named Shahid told Fox News Digital that he believes "time will tell that it’s a bad decision or a good decision."

"He's the president now. Ultimately, he is representing the people of the United States," said Shahid, adding, "He just became president now, and he was chosen by the people."

"So, either the election system is failing us, or he might be doing the right thing. I don't know, ultimately time will tell."

