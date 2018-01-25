Wasserman Schultz shrugs off $1,000 bonuses tied to tax reform, says won't go 'very far'

Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz claimed Thursday that $1,000 bonuses from companies do not go "very far" for middle-class workers.

Schultz, who appeared with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic leaders at the #TrumpTax Town Hall at Florida Atlantic University, responded to a question about dozens of corporations giving bonuses and wage increases to their workers due to the Republican tax reform law.

In a clip flagged by America Rising, Schultz responded by downplaying the impact that the bonuses and wage increases will have on middle-class families.

"Frankly, if you look at the bonuses, which I haven't heard of a corporate bonus more than $1,000 so far—which by the way is taxed, so it's not $1,000," Schultz said. "And then you spread $1,000 over the course of a year—to think of about how much that is—of course they get it all at once. But I'm not sure that $1,000—which is taxed, taxable—goes very far for almost anyone."

Click for more from The Washington Free Beacon.