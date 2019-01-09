Washington Post declares crisis at border, flip-flops after Trump emphasizes issue

The Washington Post can’t seem to make up its mind on whether there is a crisis at the southern border, initially declaring the situation a "bona fide emergency" before backpedaling once President Trump emphasized that very point in his Oval Office address.

The Post published a story on Jan. 5 headlined, “After years of Trump’s dire warnings, a ‘crisis’ has hit the border but generates little urgency.” It was co-bylined by news reporters Nick Miroff and David Nakamura and detailed “a bona fide emergency on the border” that is occurring because agents are overwhelmed as “record numbers of migrant families are streaming into the United States.”

The reporters wrote, “There has been little bipartisan urgency to examine the relatively narrow set of legal and administrative changes that could potentially make a difference in slowing illegal migration or improving conditions for families who arrive at the border.”

The reporters also called it a “humanitarian crisis.”

But the paper changed its tune following Trump’s Tuesday evening Oval Office address. The Post’s political correspondent Dan Balz penned an analysis headlined, “Trump used the Oval Office to try to create a border crisis.”

PELOSI, SCHUMER REBUTTAL GOES VIRAL

Balz accused Trump of creating “a sense of crisis in pursuit of an elusive campaign promise,” echoing in part Democratic lawmakers' claims that the administration is manufacturing a crisis. The seemingly conflicting stories, in the span of a few days, both appeared as part of the paper’s political news coverage.

The Post did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Trump used his first-ever primetime address from the Oval Office on Tuesday night to make his case for funding a southern border wall -- as well as to emphasize the human cost of what he called the "growing humanitarian and security crisis" of surging illegal immigration.

DEMS DOUBLE DOWN ON CLAIMS OF 'MANUFACTURED CRISIS' OVER BORDER

The speech was followed moments later by a rebuttal from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Schumer accused Trump of trying to "manufacture a crisis, stoke fear, and divert attention from the turmoil in his Administration."

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.