Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs ban on selling assault weapons: 'Standing on the right side of history'

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed a bill that bans the manufacture, sale, and import of assault weapons like AR-15’s into his state.

"Today, we’re standing on the right side of history by taking action on gun violence to improve the health, safety, and lives of Washingtonians," Inslee tweeted in reference to House Bill 1240.

Washington is now among 10 U.S. states that have banned the sale of assault weapons.

The bill does not outright ban the possession of assault weapons. Law enforcement and military service members may still own them, with exceptions made in cases of inheritance.

