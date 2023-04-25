Expand / Collapse search
Second Amendment
Published

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs ban on selling assault weapons: 'Standing on the right side of history'

The Washington State bill banning the sale of assault weapons is aimed at reducing gun violence in the state

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed a bill that bans the manufacture, sale, and import of assault weapons like AR-15’s into his state. 

"Today, we’re standing on the right side of history by taking action on gun violence to improve the health, safety, and lives of Washingtonians," Inslee tweeted in reference to House Bill 1240. 

GUN, FEAR AND THE MEDIA: EXPERTS EXPLAIN THE SHIFTING GUN CULTURE IN AMERICA

Washington is now among 10 U.S. states that have banned the sale of assault weapons. 

Washington Governor Jay Inslee

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, File)

The bill does not outright ban the possession of assault weapons. Law enforcement and military service members may still own them, with exceptions made in cases of inheritance

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

