Warren blasts Biden's 'swanky private fundraiser' with lobbyists after launch of his WH bid

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren slammed fellow candidate Joe Biden for attending a “swanky private fundraiser” after he announced his candidacy and raised staggering sums for his campaign.

Warren, who has made a point in the 2020 race of shunning donations from corporate PACs or lobbyists, took a swipe at Biden in a campaign email sent to her supporters, noting that the fundraiser he attended featured Comcast executive David Cohen and health insurance executive Daniel Hilferty.

“In the first 24 hours of his presidential campaign (welcome to the race!), Joe Biden raised $6.3 million,” Warren’s email read wrote.

“How did Joe Biden raise so much money in one day? Well, it helps that he hosted a swanky private fundraiser for wealthy donors at the home of the guy who runs Comcast's lobbying shop.”

“Elizabeth is building a grassroots movement without holding any big-money private fundraisers where you can only talk to her if you write a big check first. Without taking a dime from federally registered lobbyists or PACs of any kind. It’s the right thing to do,” the email added.

The attack also comes amid reports that Biden’s campaign raised a massive $6.3 million in the first 24 hours, beating his opponents' first-day fundraising efforts, though about $700,000 came from the fundraiser he attended, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Biden beat former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s $6.1 million pull on his first day and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ $5.9 million.

But Warren’s swipe at the fundraiser attendance shows the uphill battle awaiting the former vice president to shake off criticism that he’s not running a genuine grassroots campaign and is instead being propped up by wealthy Democratic donors.

Yet the data appear to support the concerns of Warren and others. Figures show Biden raising money from 97,000 unique donors – significantly fewer than Sanders’ 225,000 contributors and O’Rourke’s 128,000 donors.