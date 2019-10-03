Warren, Gabbard knock Harris' bid to ban Trump from Twitter

Two of Sen. Kamala Harris’ rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination disagree with the California senator’s calls for the suspension of President Trump’s Twitter account.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii told Fox News she's not on board with that effort. “I will stand up for every American’s right and freedom of speech, no matter how strongly I may disagree with that speech. This freedom is the First Amendment of the Constitution for a reason and I will do all I can to stand up for it,” Gabbard said Thursday while campaigning in New Hampshire.

WARREN LAUGHS OFF HARRIS SUGGESTION TO BOOT TRUMP FROM TWITTER

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts offered a simple "no" when asked by reporters if she thought the Republican president should be booted from Twitter. The Massachusetts Democrat chuckled as she gave her one-word answer on Wednesday.

Harris called this week for the president’s Twitter account to be shut down. This followed a storm of tweets by Trump critical of the whistleblower who filed a complaint against him over the Ukraine controversy. That controversy has spurred a House impeachment inquiry.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Trump, in a tweet, also questioned whether House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested for “treason.” And on Wednesday he called the House Democrats' investigation “BULLS---" in one tweet and a "COUP" in another.

“The words of a president matter. Trump has again shown he is irresponsible and endangering others with his tweets. He should lose the privilege to be on Twitter,” Harris wrote on Twitter on Monday.

She urged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to take action.

Gabbard's comments weren't the first time she's disagreed with Harris.

The two candidates clashed in a viral moment at July’s Democratic primary debate, when Gabbard took aim at the former California attorney general over her record as a prosecutor.

Asked if her pushback against Harris’ suggestion to suspend Trump from Twitter was personal, Gabbard quickly answered, “No. I don’t know why anyone would think that.”