Walz responds to vice presidential debate invitation; Vance says 'I strongly suspect we're going to be there'

The Democratic candidate for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, posted to X on Wednesday agreeing to a debate Oct. 1 on CBS News.

Walz's reply came in response to CBS News listing potential dates in an X post for Walz and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance to debate on the network.

Tim Walz re-posted the graphic, saying "See you on Oct. 1, JD."

FORMER MINNESOTA RESIDENT UNLOADS ON GOV WALZ AFTER MOTHER DIED 'OF LONELINESS' DURING PANDEMIC

Vance responded to the potential debate with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle."

"Look, Laura, we're certainly going to debate Tim Walz. We just heard about this three hours ago. So we're going to talk to them and figure out when we can debate," Vance said.



"I strongly suspect we're going to be there on Oct. 1, but we're not going to do one of these fake debates, Laura, where they don't actually have an audience there, where they don't actually set the parameters in a right way, where you can have a good exchange of ideas," Vance added.

"In other words, we're not going to run and walk into a fake news media garbage debate," Vance asserted. "We're going to do a real debate, and if CBS agrees to it, certainly we'll do it."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to a Harris campaign official, "Harris for President has accepted CBS' invitation to a vice presidential candidate debate on October 1. Governor Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to CBS, four dates were proposed: Sept. 17, Sept, 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.