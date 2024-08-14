Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Walz responds to network's vice presidential debate invite

The debate, which would include Republican VP nominee JD Vance, is Oct. 1 on CBS

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Peter Doocy Fox News
Published
close
Democrat defends Tim Walz after resurfaced video shows him praising controversial Muslim leader Video

Democrat defends Tim Walz after resurfaced video shows him praising controversial Muslim leader

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz praised Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz as a fighter against hate and antisemitism as he faces questions about his relationship with a controversial imam.

The Democratic candidate for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, posted to X on Wednesday agreeing to a debate Oct. 1 on CBS News.

Walz's reply came in response to CBS News listing potential dates in an X post for Walz and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance to debate on the network.

Tim Walz re-posted the graphic, saying "See you on Oct. 1, JD."

FORMER MINNESOTA RESIDENT UNLOADS ON GOV WALZ AFTER MOTHER DIED 'OF LONELINESS' DURING PANDEMIC

Vance had not yet responded to the debate proposal publicly. Vance and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Tim Walz, JD Vance

Tim Walz is the first to accept debate terms set by CBS News proposed for October 1. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a Harris campaign official, "Harris for President has accepted CBS' invitation to a vice presidential candidate debate on October 1. Governor Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up."

According to CBS, four dates were proposed: Sept. 17, Sept, 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

More from Politics