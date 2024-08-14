Walz responds to network's vice presidential debate invite

The Democratic candidate for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, posted to X on Wednesday agreeing to a debate Oct. 1 on CBS News.

Walz's reply came in response to CBS News listing potential dates in an X post for Walz and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance to debate on the network.

Tim Walz re-posted the graphic, saying "See you on Oct. 1, JD."

FORMER MINNESOTA RESIDENT UNLOADS ON GOV WALZ AFTER MOTHER DIED 'OF LONELINESS' DURING PANDEMIC

Vance had not yet responded to the debate proposal publicly. Vance and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a Harris campaign official, "Harris for President has accepted CBS' invitation to a vice presidential candidate debate on October 1. Governor Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up."

According to CBS, four dates were proposed: Sept. 17, Sept, 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.