Kamala Harris
VP Kamala Harris touts 'great wins' in deep blue areas after bad night for Democrats

Harris touted democratic victories in the NYC mayoral race and a liberal stronghold in Ohio

By Paul Best | Fox News
Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin celebrates result with supporters Video

Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin celebrates result with supporters

The Republican governor elect fought in Virginia's highly competitive gubernatorial race and said in victory speech, 'We're going to embrace our parents, not ignore them.'

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Wednesday that she would leave it to the pundits to decide what Republican Glenn Youngkin's upset win in the Virginia governor's race means for Democrats, then went on to tout two Democratic victories in deep-blue areas. 

"I will say this: We had great wins," Harris said on Wednesday. "We have Eric Adams in New York. In Ohio, we had Mrs. Brown, Shontel Brown, a great win and what I think will be a great addition to the United States Congress."

Democrat Eric Adams, a former police captain who is currently the Brooklyn borough president, easily defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday to become the next Mayor of New York City, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by roughly seven-to-one. 

    Democratic candidate Shontel Brown shares a laugh with people at the Bedford Community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Bedford Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

    Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City mayor speaks during a debate with Republican candidate for New York City mayor Curtis Sliwa at the ABC 7 studios in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)

Shontel Brown, a Cuyahoga County Council member who also chairs the county Democratic Party, soundly won a special election in Ohio's deep-blue 11th Congressional district, where President Biden received nearly 80% of the vote last year. 

She will fill the seat vacated by Marcia Fudge, who stepped down to be Biden's housing and urban development secretary. 

MCAULIFFE CONCEDES TO YOUNGKIN IN VIRGINIA'S BRUISING GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION

Kamala Harris campaigned for Democrat Terry McCauliffe's gubernatorial campaign in the lead-up to Tuesday's election. 

"What happens in Virginia will, in large part, determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on," the Vice President said in October. 

Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd along with Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe during a rally in Norfolk, Va., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Vice President Kamala Harris waves to the crowd along with Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe during a rally in Norfolk, Va., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A Republican hasn't won statewide office in Virginia since 2009 and Biden carried the state by 10 percentage points last year, but Youngkin narrowly defeated McCauliffe on Tuesday. 

Down ballot in Virginia, Republican Winsome Sears was elected to be lieutenant governor, making her the first Black woman to fill that role. Republican Jason Miyares defeated Democratic incumbent Mark Herring to become the state's next attorney general, completing a statewide sweep for the GOP in a state Democrats had dominated for more than a decade. 

The other big governor's race on Tuesday was in New Jersey, where the race between Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli and incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was still too close to call on Wednesday evening. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

