VP Harris ripped by victim of illegal immigrant released under her program over resurfaced speech

FIRST ON FOX: A woman whose skull was fractured by an illegal immigrant let out of jail as part of a program launched by then San Francisco DA Kamala Harris is blasting the vice president over a resurfaced speech where Harris discusses the matter as being the result of a "glitch" in the system.

"That ‘glitch’ certainly had a negative impact on my life," Amanda Kiefer, who suffered a brutal attack at the hands of an illegal immigrant in 2008 while she walked down the street with friends, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "It would be easier to believe it was a mistake if Democrats in San Francisco didn’t have a long history of enabling illegal immigration, choosing not to prosecute illegal immigrant criminals and refusal to deport anyone."

"It wasn’t a "glitch" that the Biden Harris administration has let in millions of illegal immigrants, including tens of thousands of known, convicted criminals and those on the terror watch list. At a certain point, it can’t be incompetence, it’s intentional. Harris doesn’t care about Americans’ safety."

Then San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris, in a resurfaced speech, blamed a "glitch" in the system while discussing the attack on Kiefer.

"But whenever you're rolling out something new, there will at some point become apparent that there is a mistake or a glitch in the design, and when you're in these kinds of positions, that mistake or glitch is on the front page of the paper," Harris said during a 2010 Women in Leadership conference at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business while discussing the "Back on Track" program she launched that allowed non-violent offenders to avoid jail and instead enter job training and eventually have their records expunged.

"And so you have to take a knock for that," Harris said in the speech. "When I rolled out Back on Track, I took a big political hit, when a couple of years later, it turned out, especially in criminal law, because when you're taking, when you're doing innovation in the criminal justice system, let me tell you what that means. That means I'm doing something differently with somebody who's on my radar. Why are they on my radar? Because they committed a crime."

Kiefer was brutally attacked by 20-year-old Alexander Izaguirre, an illegal immigrant, while she walked with friends down a San Francisco street in 2008. Izaguirre stole her purse and then attempted to run her down in a waiting SUV, fracturing her skull.

Izaguirre had been arrested a few months prior to the attack on drug charges but was able to roam free, thanks to the program launched by Harris.

Harris continued in the speech, "Now, remember, I'm focused on the non-violent offender with these innovative programs, right? The fear will always be that guy will go out and kill a baby and a grandmother tomorrow, and then everyone will look backwards and say, ‘Why didn't you do it the way it's always been done? Why did you try something new?’ It's a big risk. And so when I rolled out Back on Track, couple years in, we learned that there was basically, there was a participant who went out, during the time he was in the program, committed a robbery, there was a horrible injury to the victim. And turned out that this individual is an undocumented immigrant."

In her speech, Harris went on to mention an article written about her at the time that said, "‘Kamala Harris has created a program to shield illegal aliens.’"

"Right?" Harris said. "And that's when my friends came really in handy to just say it's, you know, because I was upset about the unfairness and the mischaracterization and . . . ‘Don't people want these things fixed? Don't they understand what innovation requires?’ And, and that's when you have to rely on your friends who understand what you do and care about you and will support you without judgment, but also give you critical feedback when you need it."

In 2009, Harris told the press that Izaguirre is "being prosecuted" and "will be deported with my full encouragement and support." Harris also said at the time that Izaguirre's release was a "flaw in the design" that was fixed.

Kiefer also spoke out about her experience earlier this year, Fox News Digital reported. She said that the experience was a "red pill moment" for her, leading her to abandon what she said were her liberal political views from the time and embrace candidates such as former President Trump.

Kiefer appeared alongside Trump when he visited the Arizona border earlier this year and spoke along with other victims of illegal immigrant crime.

"I moved out of San Francisco because I didn't feel safe there and I don't think our country is going to be safe under Kamala Harris," Kiefer said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign, which did not provide a comment.

