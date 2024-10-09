Kamala Harris struggling to say how she's different than Biden on 'The View' surprises CNN panel

Multiple CNN commentators revealed that they were "surprised" by Vice President Kamala Harris' seeming lack of preparation when she was asked how she differs from President Biden on "The View" Tuesday.

"I was a little bit surprised that she didn't have a better answer to that question," CNN host Kasie Hunt said Wednesday morning.

"I was surprised that she didn't have a better answer because it was an obvious question," political analyst Kristen Soltis Anderson said. "It is one of the central questions of this campaign right now. If voters are frustrated with the status quo, what would be different?"

"It's also a little baffling because she does have a good answer," she added. "You could very easily say, ‘Look, I don’t want to be in the business of bashing the guy with whom I've served with the last four years, but clearly there are some things that I would do differently because I've proposed some policies that would be new under my administration.'"

In a friendly sit-down on ABC's "The View," where she was introduced as the "next President of the United States," Harris was asked by co-host Sunny Hostin, "would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?"

Harris responded, "There is not a thing that comes to mind." The clip quickly went viral as Harris' Republican foes noted she wasn't separating herself from the incumbent president.

"It is just wild to me that she wasn't more prepared," Anderson said of Harris' interview performance on the friendly daytime talk show. "This really speaks to the peril of having been sheltered in the campaign for the last couple weeks and then suddenly doing this massive media blitz."

"It's a tough position for her to be in," former press secretary to Biden, Kendra Barkoff, said of Harris. "She still has a boss. She still has to report to the boss. And he's still making the decisions at the end of the day. But I do think that she could have talked more about what those policies are."

Harris has avoided holding an official press conference for 80 days since becoming the presumptive and now, official Democratic nominee for president.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

